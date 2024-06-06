COPILOT Cares Celebrates International Cataract Awareness Month with Life Changing Eye Camps

MAITLAND, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COPILOT Cares, the philanthropic arm of COPILOT Provider Support Services, a leading provider of HUB services, is proud to highlight their ongoing efforts to combat preventable blindness during International Cataract Awareness Month this June. Through dedicated Eye Camps, COPILOT Cares has successfully treated over 300 cataract patients and conducted more than 1,000 eye exams in South Asia, significantly enhancing the quality of life for individuals in underserved communities.

Dr. Moby Kazmi, co-founder and President of COPILOT, established COPILOT Cares to transform his deep commitment to humanitarian efforts into impactful global initiatives. His vision led to the creation of Eye Camps, which directly address and remove the barriers that have historically prevented many individuals from accessing cataract surgery.

"Seeing the joy on patients' faces when their vision is restored is indescribable," said Dr. Kazmi. "Our Eye Camps have brought hope and renewed life to over 300 individuals who now have the opportunity to see their loved ones and the world around them clearly once again. We are committed to continuing this mission and expanding our reach to help more people in need."

COPILOT's Chief Technology Officer, Tynan Markey, and SVP of Client Services, Matt McGrath, joined Dr. Kazmi on a recent Eye Camp mission. Markey remarked, "COPILOT connects patients with life saving and life changing therapies through our work, and COPILOT Cares extends this mission beyond traditional working hours." McGrath added, "It is energizing to be part of an organization that truly lives its mission."

The Eye Camps in South Asia represent a significant step in COPILOT Cares' ongoing efforts to combat avoidable blindness globally. By providing free cataract surgeries and comprehensive eye exams, COPILOT Cares is directly addressing the leading causes of blindness and vision impairment, ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the care they need.

COPILOT Cares continues to seek opportunities to expand its humanitarian impact, with plans to hold additional Eye Camps in other regions affected by high rates of cataract-related blindness. The organization is dedicated to making a tangible difference in the lives of those who are often overlooked and underserved.

For more information about COPILOT Cares and its philanthropic projects, please visit www.cmcopilot.com.

About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT offers technology enablement solutions to practice management and provider staff that deliver highly accurate and timely benefits investigations for specialty medications, medical devices, and laboratory testing. The real-time, easily accessible, web-based portal securely displays accurate data that brings value to provider offices and pharma clients to best manage each patient's journey. With an experienced team and longevity in HUB and reimbursement services, the company provides guidance in market access and drives high satisfaction for clients. COPILOT is headquartered in Maitland, FL., and a portfolio company of QHP.

For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com

