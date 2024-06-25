COPILOT Grows its Senior Leadership Talent

Seasoned healthcare executive Michael DeVries Joins COPILOT

MAITLAND, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC, a leading provider of HUB services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael DeVries as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Michael brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare technology, finance, and strategic leadership, with a proven track record of driving financial performance and growth in the healthcare industry. He joins COPILOT from Blue Lantern Health, where he served as CFO. Prior to his tenure at Blue Lantern Health, Michael was Vice President of Finance at Greenway Health where he led the finance team through acquisitions, system implementations, and strategic and operational effectiveness initiatives. Early in his career, Michael held significant roles at Allscripts, Nortel Networks, and State Street Bank.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to COPILOT" Chuck Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of COPILOT." His financial acumen and deep understanding of healthcare technology brings great value as we scale and grow our technology services. He will play a crucial role in shaping the company's financial strategy and ensuring alignment with its long-term objectives."

"I am excited to join COPILOT and contribute to its vision of improving patient access," said Michael DeVries. "I look forward to working with the talented team at COPILOT to support client and patient success and support the company's growth initiatives."

Michael earned his MBA from The University of North Carolina, Kenan-Flagler Business School, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of Western Ontario. His extensive experience and leadership will be a significant asset to COPILOT as the company continues to innovate and lead the way in the patient access space.

About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT technology enables highly accurate and timely benefits investigation to provider staff and practice management navigating the challenges of reimbursement for complex, high-cost specialty products. Our real-time, easily accessible, web-based portal securely displays accurate data that brings value to provider offices and Pharma clients to best manage each patient's journey. With an experienced team and longevity in HUB and reimbursement services, we provide guidance in market access and drive high satisfaction for our clients.

For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com.

Media Contact

Alexis Abella

[email protected]

347-287-5355

SOURCE COPILOT Provider Support Services