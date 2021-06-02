COPILOT Launches New Life Science Reimbursement Support HUB Website

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COPILOT, a market leading provider of technologically advanced healthcare access solutions, has launched a new company website designed to showcase the superior reimbursement support services it provides to leading life science organizations.

The new website allows visitors to quickly learn of the services that COPILOT offers, demonstrates clear examples of how its solutions work and shares the experience that its leadership team has in driving brand success through patient access. Regarding the website launch, COPILOT CEO & Co-founder Nuaman Tyyeb said, "We have heard from many that websites in the reimbursement and access HUB space are too difficult to navigate and lack clear information that can help a visitor gain confidence in their ability to deliver HUB services."

COPILOT's Chief Technology Officer, Tynan Markey, added, "Our new site details COPILOT's proven expertise in deploying our proprietary technology platforms to customize the development of new programs that support product launches, as well as seamlessly transitioning well-established programs from underperforming HUB vendors. We provide visitors with case studies that demonstrate how outputs from HUB programs can support the development of real-world data and facilitate payer negotiations."

In addition to supporting patient access to life changing specialty products, COPILOT also invests in many charitable endeavors through its philanthropic effort called COPILOT Cares. The new website also details an initiative to provide free, clean drinking water within the developing world. To date, COPILOT Cares has fueled the installation of over 100 hand water pumps across India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka with plans to double its efforts this year. "As a company, we are committed to improving lives through better access to healthcare and I created this initiative to further deliver on this promise," said COPILOT President and Co-founder, Moby Kazmi, MD. "In several regions of the world, clean water is viewed as a luxury, not a basic human right. These hand pumps provide a very simple and extremely economical solution to supply drinking water throughout challenging environments, reducing the spread of disease, while improving living conditions."

Over the last decade, COPILOT has served many life sciences organizations, managing the access needs of their specialty pharmaceutical products.

About COPILOT:

COPILOT is a customized supplier of reimbursement HUB programs, utilizing a proprietary, industry leading technology platform. Learn more at www.cmcopilot.com.

