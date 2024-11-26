COPILOT PROUDLY ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF ANNE CHIOTTI AS EXECUTIVE PHARMACIST

"Veteran Pharmacist Anne Chiotti Rejoins COPILOT as Executive Pharmacist"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC, is excited to welcome back Dr. Anne Chiotti as the Executive Pharmacist. With over 20 years of experience in the pharmacy industry and a proven history of excellence in patient-centered care, Dr. Chiotti's return marks an important milestone in COPILOT's mission to streamline access to specialty therapies.

Anne Chiotti, PharmD, MS, Executive Pharmacist | Pharmacist in Charge

Dr. Chiotti re-joins COPILOT from CenterWell (Humana), where she served as a Senior Specialty Operations Pharmacist. Her earlier tenure at COPILOT included establishing the company's first non-dispensing pharmacy in 2020 as a Clinical Pharmacist. In her new role, she will oversee pharmacy operations, including case management for HUB programs, pharmacovigilance, and the development of adherence programs to support patients requiring specialty medications.

"We are thrilled to have Anne back on our team," said Chuck Stevens, CEO of COPILOT. "Her expertise and passion for improving patient outcomes make her a critical leader in our organization. Her ability to navigate complex pharmacy operations and champion patient care aligns perfectly with our vision."

Dr. Chiotti's extensive background includes specialties in infusional oncology, sterile compounding, oral oncology, immunologic therapies, and genetics research. Beyond her roles at COPILOT and Humana, her career highlights include leading COVID vaccine clinics as the Lead Vaccinating Pharmacist for CVS and providing clinical support at Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she worked across oncology, cardiology, and other inpatient units.

She holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from The Ohio State University, an M.S. in Cancer Biology from Roswell Park Cancer Institute, and a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Science from SUNY Buffalo.

"I am excited to rejoin COPILOT and continue working to simplify access to specialty therapies for patients in need," said Dr. Chiotti. "My passion for patient-centered care has only deepened, and I look forward to leading pharmacy operations to deliver impactful solutions."

About COPILOT

COPILOT's innovative technology delivers highly accurate and timely benefits investigation, empowering provider staff and practice management to navigate the complexities of reimbursement for complex, high-cost specialty products. Our real-time portal offers secure and easily accessible data, providing valuable insights that support both provider offices and Pharma clients in effectively managing each patient's journey. Backed by an experienced team with deep expertise in HUB and reimbursement services, COPILOT offers unparalleled guidance in market access and ensures high satisfaction.

For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com

