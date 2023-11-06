COPILOT PROVIDER SUPPORT SERVICES EXPANDS ITS E-SERVICE OFFERINGS IN ATTAINING SURESCRIPTS CERTIFICATION FOR ELECTRONIC PRIOR AUTHORIZATION SERVICES

AUTOPILOT supports practice management and provider office staff in helping drive operational efficiency for better patient outcomes with ePA

MAITLAND, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COPILOT Provider Support Services, a leading HUB, now offers an updated version of AUTOPILOT – the company's proprietary electronic benefits verification (eBV) and electronic prior authorization (ePA) platform. The innovative solution empowers patient support services protocols and complies with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) industry policy.

"AUTOPILOT is our solution to eliminating burdens for healthcare partners, providing a seamless integration process that also supports better patient outcomes," said Chuck Stevens, CEO of COPILOT. "Prior authorization is a known industry challenge, and HUBs are the right model to provide an efficient, automated solution for pharmacies and medical providers."

With >99% medical benefit accuracy and a 95% same-day turnaround time for medical and pharmacy benefit investigations, COPILOT offers technology enablement solutions to pharma clients supporting successful reimbursement services programs. COPILOT has a full suite of application programming interfaces (API) that can integrate ePA solutions with electronic medical records (EMR) and practice management tools. Every COPILOT interaction is a safe and protected communication between the HCP and COPILOT using a secure link, portal, or the preferred workflow of the practice.

About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT offers technology enablement solutions to practice management and provider staff that deliver highly accurate and timely benefits investigations for specialty medications, medical devices, and laboratory testing. The real-time, easily accessible, web-based portal securely displays accurate data that brings value to provider offices and pharma clients to best manage each patient's journey. With an experienced team and longevity in HUB and reimbursement services, we provide guidance in market access and drive high satisfaction for our clients. COPILOT is headquartered in Maitland, FL, and is a portfolio company of QHP Capital LP. For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com.

