CoPilot Provider Support Services Promotes Nicole Caswell to Vice President

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoPilot Provider Support Services, a market leading provider of technologically advanced healthcare access solutions, has promoted Nicole Caswell to Vice President for Operations.

Nicole began her career with CoPilot nine years ago as a reimbursement program support specialist and quickly took on new positions with increasing levels of responsibility, most recently serving as the executive director for operations. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading all client HUB operations, including medical and pharmacy benefit investigations, prescription fulfillment, reimbursement support, patient direct purchase, copay support and patient assistance programming. Her scope of supervision includes a team of direct reports covering ten different roles, along with program directors, managers, supervisors and team leads.

"We are pleased to promote Nicole to this critically important leadership position. She has demonstrated a commitment to CoPilot and a passion for helping patient consumers obtain access to therapy," said CoPilot CEO & Co-Founder Nuaman Tyyeb. CoPilot President & Co-Founder Moby Kazmi, MD, added, "Nicole has been a critical part of the CoPilot team for many years, and is a trusted leader among all who work with her."

In addition to overseeing all operations, Nicole will serve as the link between pharmaceutical clients and CoPilot's innovative online solutions, customized to provide access to value-based care. "I am honored to have been promoted and look forward to working with my colleagues on the leadership team to further build upon what CoPilot has achieved," said Caswell. She continued, "I am passionate about helping healthcare providers obtain necessary medication for their patients. My team and our technology platforms are the critical pieces in making sure that happens." CoPilot's Chief Operating Officer Charles Stevens, JD added, "I have had the pleasure of working with Nicole for several years. She is a true subject matter expert in the operations of reimbursement support HUBs, and supports our clients in designing a solution that works for them."

Caswell graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Business Administration, and is a Juris Doctor Candidate at Seton Hall Law School. Nicole has also appeared as a panelist at reimbursement conferences including the Association for Value Based Cancer Care.

About CoPilot:

CoPilot Provider Support Services is a customized supplier of provider and patient focused reimbursement programs (HUB's). CoPilot utilizes a proprietary, industry leading technology platform that ensures that bio-pharmaceutical clients receive accurate real world data, intelligence and program information. Learn more at www.cmcopilot.com.

