CoPilot Provider Support Services Utilizes Digital Platforms to Maintain Patient Access to Medication in the Wake of COVID Pandemic

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoPilot Provider Support Services, a market leading provider of technologically advanced healthcare access solutions, has maintained its commitment to supporting patients who may have had challenges accessing needed medications.

"The COVID pandemic has made the challenge of accessing needed medications even more challenging for patients. CoPilot has been committed to driving patient access to therapy through its investment in our proprietary digital platform," said CoPilot CEO & Co-Founder Nuaman Tyeb. CoPilot President & Co-Founder Moby Kazmi, MD, added, "In addition to having a technology driven access support solution, we have the expertise in our team to design workable access solutions, created specifically to address the unique challenges faced by individual products."

COVID has made it incredibly challenging for many to attend medical appointments and obtain access to treatments. This has especially been the case for those who are elderly or have lost their employment and health insurance. Medication access and the ability for healthcare professionals (HCP's) and patients to understand the variety of support, patient assistance and free drug programs that exist can be incredibly challenging to navigate. CoPilot understands this, and ensures that it works to support all stakeholders in the programs that it operates. The COVID Pandemic also resulted in biopharmaceutical manufacturers losing their ability to communicate directly with their HCP customers. "CoPilot has provided the only direct contact to the HCP and patient customer base of our biopharmaceutical clients through much of the COVID Pandemic. Our ability to combine CoPilot's technology platform and processes with a talented team of access professionals, has resulted in our patients continuing to receive their medications throughout these challenging times," said Charles Stevens, JD, CoPilot's Chief Operating Officer. He continued, "CoPilot's operations have never shut down due to COVID. Our team has continued to operate by implementing business continuity plans through secure-remote execution of client service level agreements."

About CoPilot:

CoPilot Provider Support Services is a customized supplier of provider and patient focused reimbursement programs (HUB's). CoPilot utilizes a proprietary, industry leading technology platform that ensures that bio-pharmaceutical clients receive accurate real world data, intelligence and program information. Learn more at www.cmcopilot.com.

