COPILOT Welcomes Back Nicole Caswell as VP of Client Success

MAITLAND, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC, a leading provider in HUB services, proudly announces the return of Nicole Caswell as Vice President of Client Success.

Nicole brings 14 years of experience in patient services; she is excited to be returning to her roots to support our diverse client base. Nicole has broad experience in program design and implementation, client management, people development, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Nicole originally joined COPILOT in 2011 and was pivotal to the company's early success, leading HUB operations for over 10 years. While pursuing additional education and certifications related to HUB services, Nicole joined Novartis as Director of Case Management where she utilized her expertise in strategy and HUB operations to drive expansion of their high-volume patient support programming, focused on Cardiology and Immunology.

Nicole holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Hofstra University and a Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall Law. She is a passionate advocate for lifelong learning, possessing an Advanced HIPAA Certification from the Compliance Certification Board and a Data Privacy and Security Compliance Certification from Seton Hall Law.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicole back to the COPILOT family," said Chuck Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of COPILOT. "Her deep expertise in healthcare support services, combined with her experience in strategic operations and program management, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and enhance the support we provide to our clients and their patients."

Nicole's return signals COPILOT's ongoing commitment to growing our team with experienced professionals who share our vision of delivering exceptional patient support and operational excellence. With continued client growth and demand, COPILOT is thrilled to add new talent to the organization.

About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT's innovative technology delivers highly accurate and timely benefits investigation, empowering provider staff and practice management to navigate the complexities of reimbursement for complex, high-cost specialty products. Our real-time portal offers secure and easily accessible data, providing valuable insights that support both provider offices and Pharma clients in effectively managing each patient's journey. Backed by an experienced team with deep expertise in HUB and reimbursement services, COPILOT offers unparalleled guidance in market access and ensures high satisfaction.

For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com

