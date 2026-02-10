Copley Place™, Boston's Premier Luxury Shopping and Dining Destination, Announces Landmark Redevelopment

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced a transformational redevelopment of the current Neiman Marcus space at Copley PlaceTM. This next chapter elevates the center's distinctive luxury retail mix and further cements Copley Place as the definitive destination for luxury shopping and dining in Boston.

The new multi-level redevelopment will introduce a world-class roster of internationally recognized luxury retail brands and notable dining to Copley Place, including Casa Tua Cucina – the beloved Miami-born culinary marketplace, rooted in Italian heritage and offering globally inspired cuisine in a beautifully curated, open-kitchen setting and Estiatorio Milos – the globally acclaimed Greek seafood restaurant founded by Greek-born restaurateur Costas Spiliadis. Celebrated for its uncompromising commitment to the finest ingredients, Milos offers a refined yet approachable Greek dining experience, sourcing the freshest seafood and produce from local fishermen and farmers across Greece and the Mediterranean. The project will welcome additional luxury boutiques to be unveiled at a later date.

"Copley Place has always been Boston's most exclusive luxury destination, located in the heart of the thriving Back Bay. By introducing these globally recognized brands and iconic dining concepts, we're taking an already exceptional experience to an entirely new level. No other location in the market delivers this caliber of luxury in one place," said Mark Silvestri, President of Development at Simon.

These flagship additions will join a thoughtfully assembled mix of luxury retail, including first to market Dolce & Gabbana, the expansions of FENDI and Tourneau, and recently opened LOEWE — reinforcing a curated environment that distinguishes the center as Boston's destination for luxury and culinary excellence.

Construction, which will include an updated architecturally stunning exterior remodeling, is expected to begin later this year with phased openings, including additional retail, dining, and wellness concepts, in 2028.

