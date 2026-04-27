COPLUS Accelerates AIoT Transition: Capturing High-Margin Mobility Markets via NVIDIA Ecosystem

TAINAN, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COPLUS (2254.TW), a global leader in custom performance lighting holding over 1,000 patents, recently announced its strategic integration into the NVIDIA Developer Program. This milestone marks COPLUS's evolution from a hardware manufacturer into a high-growth AIoT Mobility Tech pioneer, strategically positioned to capture the rapidly expanding smart-vehicle infrastructure market.

Strategic Differentiation: Open Ecosystem vs. Industry Benchmarks

COPLUS "Manlux" Concept Vehicle: An AI-native micro-mobility platform powered by NVIDIA Edge AI and Omniverse. Featuring proprietary MLA optical technology, it integrates V2X communication and digital twin frameworks for smart urban transit.

COPLUS is carving out a unique market position by championing an open-innovation R&D strategy, establishing a new industry standard:

Beyond the "Closed-Loop" Proprietary Model: Unlike leading global EV pioneers that rely on strictly closed, vertically integrated autonomous stacks, COPLUS embraces NVIDIA DRIVE and Omniverse. This open architecture ensures COPLUS's high-end lighting is natively compatible with diverse global autonomous platforms, maximizing market reach and cross-platform versatility.

Unlike leading global EV pioneers that rely on strictly closed, vertically integrated autonomous stacks, COPLUS embraces NVIDIA DRIVE and Omniverse. This open architecture ensures COPLUS's high-end lighting is natively compatible with diverse global autonomous platforms, maximizing market reach and cross-platform versatility. A Distinct Path from Closed Manufacturing Models: While traditional Tier-1 lighting factories often pursue restrictive, isolated development through exclusive equity investments, COPLUS distinguishes itself as the first automotive lighting innovator in Asia to embrace an Open-Source Collaboration Model via the NVIDIA Developer Program. By sharing elite developer resources with the broader auto parts supply chain, COPLUS is "enlarging the pie"—inviting industry partners to co-create collective commercial opportunities and accelerate AIoT integration across the entire global mobility sector.

High-Margin Innovation: Empowering Hardware with an AI "Soul"

By embedding AI edge computing, COPLUS is transforming traditional components into "Intelligent Endpoints." This transition from commodity hardware to software-defined "AI Souls" significantly enhances the company's pricing power and margin profile.

Market Opportunity: These features address the $20B+ automotive safety and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) market.

These features address the $20B+ automotive safety and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) market. Projected Growth: The global intelligent lighting market is forecast to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2031, while the autonomous sensor market is projected to hit USD 19.1 billion by 2030 (Source: Mordor Intelligence/MarketsandMarkets). COPLUS sits at the strategic intersection of these two high-growth sectors.

The Manlux Ecosystem: Unlocking V2X Revenue Streams

The Manlux AI concept vehicle serves as a commercial blueprint for future growth. By integrating Li-Fi optical communication (V2I) via NVIDIA DRIVE, Manlux provides a mission-critical redundancy layer for autonomous safety. This creates a unique technological moat, positioning COPLUS as a key infrastructure partner for global Smart City initiatives.

Leveraging the NVIDIA Developer Program, COPLUS products process real-time vehicular signals to enable:

Dynamic Ground Projection: Maximizing situational awareness for both drivers and pedestrians.

Maximizing situational awareness for both drivers and pedestrians. Intelligent Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB): Providing precision anti-glare protection to optimize road safety.

Providing precision anti-glare protection to optimize road safety. High-Precision Navigation Guidance: Projecting high-resolution pathfinding cues directly onto the road surface.

Chairman's Vision: Driving Future Valuation

"Our integration with NVIDIA represents a fundamental shift in our business model," said Jacob Wu, Chairman of COPLUS. "We are moving beyond selling parts to providing the essential communication and safety infrastructure for the future. By choosing open-source collaboration, we are unlocking the unlimited commercial potential of the AIoT era."

Investor & Partnership Inquiries

COPLUS (2254.TW) invites institutional investors to explore our roadmap for AIoT mobility. We welcome strategic partners to collaborate on customized AIoT development projects and push the boundaries of automotive technology.

Official Website: www.coplus.com.tw

SOURCE COPLUS