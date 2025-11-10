Copper & Kings Launches New Core Portfolio, Ushering in a Bold New Era for American Brandy

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper & Kings American Brandy Company, part of Bourdon Spirits Company, has unveiled its new flagship portfolio – three exceptional spirits that redefine the American brandy category while honoring the brand's rebellious Louisville roots.

The new lineup, launching this month, represents the next chapter for Copper & Kings: a return to authenticity, craft, and creative innovation.

New Core Portfolio: Six-Year American Brandy V.S.O.P., Six-Year American Apple Brandy and Straight Bourbon Whiskey (PRNewsfoto/BOURDON SPIRITS COMPANY LLC)

The Core Portfolio:

Six-Year American Brandy V.S.O.P. – A refined expression aged six years and bottled at 86 proof. Smooth, complex, and distinctly American, it delivers exceptional quality at an accessible $19.99 on shelf .



– A refined expression aged six years and bottled at 86 proof. Smooth, complex, and distinctly American, it delivers exceptional quality at an accessible . Six-Year American Apple Brandy (Bottled-in-Bond) – A bold and honest spirit crafted under the strict standards of the Bottled-in-Bond Act, offering robust apple character and deep authenticity. Retailing at $24.99 on shelf.



– A bold and honest spirit crafted under the strict standards of the Bottled-in-Bond Act, offering robust apple character and deep authenticity. Retailing at Straight Bourbon Whiskey – A masterful blend of straight bourbons aged 5 to 15+ years, finished for up to three years in brandy barrels. This innovative crossover bridges two great traditions, creating something unmistakably Copper & Kings. Retailing at $29.99 on shelf.

"These releases are more than new bottles, they're a statement of who we are," said Rob Bourdon, Founder of Bourdon Spirits Company. "We didn't set out to follow bourbon. We set out to reclaim America's original spirit – brandy – and to do it with integrity, craftsmanship, and a sense of adventure that feels truly American."

The new portfolio is available now at Copper & Kings Distillery in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood, with select distribution rolling out.

This launch follows Bourdon Spirits Company's August 2025 acquisition of Copper & Kings from Constellation Brands, marking the company's first major step in shaping a new era for the brand. From its reimagined packaging and visitor experience to its continued innovation in brandy and bourbon, Copper & Kings is doubling down on craft production, clear age statements, and value transparency.

About Copper & Kings

Copper & Kings is a trailblazing American brandy company based in Louisville, Kentucky. Known for its unconventional approach – bourbon barrel–aged brandy and brandy barrel–finished bourbon – Copper & Kings celebrates making spirits the American way. The brand continues to lead the modern revival of brandy with a bold, flavorful portfolio and a distinctly American voice.

About Bourdon Spirits Company

Bourdon Spirits is a family-owned spirits company focused on building brands that stand out with purpose and originality. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, the company is rooted in craftsmanship, community, and a long-term vision for American spirits.

Learn more at www.copperandkings.com

SOURCE BOURDON SPIRITS COMPANY LLC