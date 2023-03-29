Copper Alloy Wire Market size to grow by USD 18.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing communication and electrical and electronics industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper alloy wire market is poised to grow by USD 18.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The copper alloy wire market is segmented by application (electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alloy Wire International, Aviva Metals Inc., Chaplin Bros Birmingham Ltd., CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd., Deutsche Nickel GmbH, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., International Bron Metal SA, Jelliff, JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd., Kamman Group, Knight Group, Little Falls Alloys, Metals United Alloys And Fusion Products Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd., Saru Precision Wires Pvt. Ltd., Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., Wieland Werke AG, and YAMAKIN Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The report offers an up-to-date analysis, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026

Growing communication and electrical and electronics industries have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing impurities in the global copper concentrate supply might hamper the market growth. Copper alloy wires are extensively used in communication and electrical and electronics industries, especially in domestic subscriber lines, local area networks, mobile phones, transformers, connectors, and other major as well as minor electronic gadgets. They are used in manufacturing circuits in microprocessors, owing to their heat-sink properties and high efficiency. Because of their high electrical conductivity, they are widely used to manufacture power cables for medium- and low-voltage applications. The global electrical and electronics industry is growing rapidly. Hence, with the growth of the communication and electrical, and electronics industries, the demand for copper alloy wires will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The market share growth in the electrical and electronics segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The electrical and electronics segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the global market during the forecast period. Copper alloy wires are widely used in electrical and electronic applications, due to their specific properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity, ductility, abrasion resistance, high mechanical strength, and biofouling resistance.

Geographic Analysis

APAC is estimated to account for 61% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for copper alloy wire in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid industrialization and the growth of the regional electrical and electronics industry will facilitate market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data and forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist copper alloy wire market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the copper alloy wire market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the copper alloy wire market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of copper alloy wire market vendors

Copper Alloy Wire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alloy Wire International, Aviva Metals Inc., Chaplin Bros Birmingham Ltd., CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd., Deutsche Nickel GmbH, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., International Bron Metal SA, Jelliff, JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd., Kamman Group, Knight Group, Little Falls Alloys, Metals United Alloys And Fusion Products Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd., Saru Precision Wires Pvt. Ltd., Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., Wieland Werke AG, and YAMAKIN Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

