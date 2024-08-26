Copper Alloy Wire Market to Grow by USD 19 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Growth in Communication and Electronics Industries, Powered by AI- Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global copper alloy wire market size is estimated to grow by USD 19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period. Growing communication and electrical and electronics industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of renewable energy installations. However, growing constraints on copper supply poses a challenge. Key market players include Alloy Wire International Ltd., Aviva Metals Inc., Chaplin Bros Birmingham Ltd., CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd., Deutsche Nickel GmbH, Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., International Bron Metal SA, Jelliff, JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd., Kamman Group, Knight Strip Metals Ltd, Little Falls Alloys Inc., Metals United Alloys And Fusion Products Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd., Saru Precision Wires Pvt. Ltd., Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., Wieland Werke AG, and YAMAKIN Co. Ltd..

Copper Alloy Wire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.35% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Alloy Wire International Ltd., Aviva Metals Inc., Chaplin Bros Birmingham Ltd., CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd., Deutsche Nickel GmbH, Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., International Bron Metal SA, Jelliff, JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd., Kamman Group, Knight Strip Metals Ltd, Little Falls Alloys Inc., Metals United Alloys And Fusion Products Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd., Saru Precision Wires Pvt. Ltd., Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., Wieland Werke AG, and YAMAKIN Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Copper alloy wires hold significant importance in the renewable energy sector due to their superior conductivity and cost-effectiveness. These wires are extensively used in making electrical components for solar panels, hydroelectric motors, geothermal heat pumps, transformers, and electric cables. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported a 7% rise in renewable electricity generation in 2020, with wind and solar PV technologies contributing nearly 60% to this increase. Renewables accounted for almost 29% of global electricity generation in 2020, with solar PV growth at 23%, representing the second-largest absolute generation expansion among renewable technologies. The number of solar PV installations is projected to rise by 16% between 2018 and 2030, leading to increased demand for copper alloy wires. Furthermore, offshore wind capacity is anticipated to reach 52 GW by 2023, necessitating the production of long-length power cables for wind energy systems, thereby driving the demand for copper alloy wires.

The Copper Alloy Wire Market is witnessing significant growth in various industries such as precision manufacturing, renewable energy, and infrastructure. Sustainable production is a key trend, with manufacturers focusing on reducing waste and improving efficiency. Copper alloy wires are widely used in electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, defense, biomedical engineering, and smart materials. Nickel, zinc, aluminum, bronze, and brass are common alloys used. Key applications include actuators, wind turbines, solar panels, and wiring. The Brass wire segment dominates due to its flexibility and strength. In 2021, the market is expected to reach new heights, with demand coming from sectors like construction (Concrete), transportation, and infrastructure. Metric tons of copper alloy wire are produced annually from mines, with diameters ranging from thin to heavy-gauge. Copper alloy wires offer superior strength and finishes, making them ideal for various applications.

Market Challenges

The copper alloy wire market is facing challenges due to the widening supply-demand gap in the copper industry. The increasing demand from power and construction sectors, as well as the development of electric vehicles, is putting pressure on the industry's ability to meet supply. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the copper supply chain in 2020, and the trend towards electrification is expected to further increase demand. However, the production of copper is being limited by several factors. Declining ore grades, water scarcity, and environmental issues are restricting the supply of copper from mines. These operational and financial constraints are expected to negatively impact the growth of the copper alloy wire market during the forecast period.

The Copper Alloy Wire Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In Construction, the use of concrete in infrastructure projects increases the demand for copper alloy wires due to their flexibility and strength. In Renewable Energy, the growth of Wind and Solar Power requires large quantities of copper alloy wires for transmission lines, with metric tons of Brass wire segment being in high demand. Mines and Metals industries require copper alloy wires for electrical wiring and mining equipment. Alloying elements like Tin, Iron, Silver, and Phosphorus impact the physical properties, such as conductivity and corrosion resistance. The Automotive Application segment relies on copper alloy wires for sensors in cars, engines, and emissions control systems. Recycling efforts and the use of Zinc alloy in place of copper for some applications pose challenges to the market's growth. Copper alloy wires find applications in Roofing, Cladding, Rainwater systems, Heating systems, Electrical wiring, Oil and Gas industries, Electronic products, Vehicle manufacturing, Precision mold manufacturing, and Hardware accessories.

Segment Overview

This copper alloy wire market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Electrical and electronics

1.2 Construction

1.3 Automotive

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Low voltage

2.2 Medium voltage

2.3 High voltage Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Electrical and electronics- The Copper Alloy Wire Market is experiencing steady growth due to its extensive usage in various industries such as telecommunications, power, and construction. Copper alloy wires offer excellent conductivity, durability, and resistance to corrosion. Key players in this market include Prysmian Group, Nexans, and Sumitomo Electric Industries. They focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction to maintain their market position. The market is expected to continue growing due to increasing demand for reliable and efficient power transmission and telecommunication networks.

Research Analysis

The Copper Alloy Wire Market is witnessing significant growth due to its extensive applications in various industries. In the construction sector, copper alloy wires are used as electrical conductors for wiring in buildings and infrastructure projects. The renewable energy sector, particularly wind and solar power, is a major consumer of copper alloy wires due to their high conductivity and durability. The market includes brass wire segment, which finds applications in electrical and electronic appliances, hardware accessories, and precision manufacturing. Sustainable production and use of high-quality materials are key trends in the market. Copper alloy wires are also used in transportation, automotive, aerospace, defense, biomedical engineering, smart materials, actuators, microelectronic packaging, and nickel industries. Mines are the primary sources of raw materials for copper alloy wire production.

Market Research Overview

The Copper Alloy Wire Market encompasses a wide range of applications, primarily in the construction, renewable energy, and metals industries. In construction, copper alloy wires are used extensively in wiring for concrete structures, offering flexibility and strength. In the renewable energy sector, copper alloy wires are essential components of wind power and solar power systems due to their high electrical conductivity and resistance to corrosion. Mines and mining operations also utilize copper alloy wires for various applications, including roofing, cladding, rainwater systems, and heating systems. The diameters and finishes of these wires can vary, depending on the specific application. Alloying elements such as tin, iron, silver, and phosphorus are added to enhance the physical properties of copper alloy wires, including conductivity, corrosion resistance, and strength. Copper alloy wires are also used in the oil and gas industry, automotive applications, electronic products, and precision mold manufacturing. Zinc alloy wires, such as brass and bronze wires, are often used for their resistance to corrosion and electrical conductivity. Copper-nickel wire, nickel silver wire, and other alloys are also used in various applications, including actuators, sensors in automobiles, and aerospace and defense components. Recycling efforts have played a significant role in the Copper Alloy Wire Market, making it a sustainable production choice for various industries. The market includes a diverse range of applications, from electrical and electronics to transportation, infrastructure, automotive, and biomedical engineering. Sustainable production and manufacturing capabilities are increasingly important considerations for companies in this market. Some of the key physical properties of copper alloy wires include their high electrical conductivity, resistance to corrosion, and precision manufacturing capabilities. Alloys such as nickel, zinc, aluminum, and various other metals are used to enhance the properties of copper alloy wires for specific applications. Copper alloy wires are used extensively in wind turbines and solar panels, making them essential components of the renewable energy sector. Electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, defense, and biomedical engineering are other significant markets for copper alloy wires. Copper alloy wires are also used in actuators, sensors, and various other applications, making them a versatile and essential choice for various industries.

