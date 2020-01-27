Copper Announces General Availability of G Suite Add-ons to Make Business Relationship Owners More Productive

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , the leading provider of CRM for G Suite, today announced the availability of all of its features via G Suite Add-ons. The added features give Copper users contextual information for their business relationships — from inside emails, calendar events and more — automating some of the most data entry intensive aspects of sales, business development and customer management.

Copper operates natively within G Suite so that users never have to leave Gmail or interrupt their everyday workflow, thereby eliminating the tedious, time-consuming data entry that causes entrepreneurs, small business owners, sales and marketing teams to abandon CRM deployments. With today's announcement, Copper users have access to the following Add-on features:

Gmail Homepage — Copper displays a quick summary of all follow-up tasks for the day — see them, mark them complete and add new tasks as they come up. Users can also access their recently viewed records on the homepage and navigate to them easily.



— Copper displays a quick summary of all follow-up tasks for the day — see them, mark them complete and add new tasks as they come up. Users can also access their recently viewed records on the homepage and navigate to them easily. Gmail Contextual Email — When users receive emails, they are able to tell which recipients are already in their CRM, giving them access to their details, add notes and log activity. Users can quickly add any email recipients who aren't in Copper.



— When users receive emails, they are able to tell which recipients are already in their CRM, giving them access to their details, add notes and log activity. Users can quickly add any email recipients who aren't in Copper. Calendar Homepage — Similar to Gmail, users are now able to see a list of to-dos and add, edit or mark them complete. And like Gmail, users can revisit the records they most recently viewed.



— Similar to Gmail, users are now able to see a list of to-dos and add, edit or mark them complete. And like Gmail, users can revisit the records they most recently viewed. Calendar Contextual Event — By clicking on any calendar event, users can see which guests are already in their CRM, look at their details, add notes and log activity. If event guests aren't already in Copper, users can add them with one click.



— By clicking on any calendar event, users can see which guests are already in their CRM, look at their details, add notes and log activity. If event guests aren't already in Copper, users can add them with one click. Drive Homepage — Get a quick summary of recently viewed documents and see follow up tasks for the day. Users have the ability to view, complete or add new tasks.

"At Copper, we've been a CRM partner with Google since 2014, and we are thrilled to deepen our partnership by offering greater functionality in the incredibly popular G Suite Add-ons," said Wyndham Hudson, VP product at Copper. "We've entered an age of productivity where people want applications to work together natively and for data entry to be automated, and that is the vision for where we are taking Copper with G Suite. Copper G Suite Add-ons make it even simpler for teams to collaborate with external partners and customers, and build strong relationships rather than worry about administrative tasks."

This news comes shortly after Copper unveiled its 2020 Partner Ambassador Program , which is focused on bridging the gap between CRM and productivity for the small business ecosystem using G Suite. The company also recently welcomed Olga Lykova as its Global Vice President of Partnerships and Hudson as its Vice President of Product.

Copper is the CRM that works for you. Recommended by Google, it's the leading CRM for G Suite. Copper CRM puts the productivity of its users first by providing a seamless integration with G Suite, a beautiful user experience, and by helping teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. Copper services more than 12,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco with over 200 employees, the company has raised $87M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Ventures and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com.

