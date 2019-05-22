Copper Announces New CEO, Eyes International Markets & Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , a Google Cloud-recommended CRM for G Suite, announced that industry veteran Dennis Fois will join the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. Fois joins Copper from NewVoiceMedia where he led the company through a successful acquisition by Vonage. His experience in international markets will help as Copper continues to expand globally and reimagine a new industry-standard for CRM.

Copper is ushering in the next wave of CRM that enables productivity and collaboration across teams so selling and relationships can be easier for everyone involved. It's designed to remove burdensome administrative work and siloed team communication so team members can focus on what matters - company relationships. Copper operates natively in G Suite so users never have to leave their inbox in order to keep track of relationship statuses, account needs and deals, both inside and outside of their organizations.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Copper team of intelligent employees, and to continue leading the shift of the CRM living nativity in productivity suites like G Suite," said Fois. "CRM has traditionally been built for the management of employees, and employees dread using it, but Copper's fresh take on an age-old enterprise tool is refreshing and approachable, and we're only just getting started."

Copper makes CRM approachable for all departments in a company, from HR to marketing and finance. It's no longer just for sales teams. Copper was built in 2014, with deep Google integrations and partnerships, with the goal of making relationship management more efficient. It was built, with Google's material design in mind, for people and the way they work, not for the tedious management of sales professionals.

"Since first investing in Copper in 2017, it has been incredible to watch them gain market share, continue to innovate and disrupt the CRM industry," said Promod Haque, Senior Managing Partner at Norwest Venture Partners. "Dennis couldn't be joining at a more exciting time and we look forward to working with him as he leads the team through this next chapter of growth."

Jon Lee, founder of Copper and former CEO, will remain on Copper's board of advisors.

"I'm very pleased with the appointment of Dennis as the company's new CEO," said Lee. "Dennis is a proven operator that has successfully scaled companies internationally. I am excited to be working with him and the board to take Copper through the next phase of its growth journey."

Fois' experience leading companies in - and living in - several European countries lends itself well to Copper's next phase of international growth. Today, 30 percent of Copper's revenue is from the EMEA region via organic growth and customer success. Fois has worked with both private and public companies in Europe and his expertise in market and customer needs will be critical.

This hire comes at the heels of a recent extension to Copper's funding, bringing the company's total funding amount to more than $100 million. The latest investment will be used to further Copper's global expansion and reach.

About Copper

A recommended CRM for G Suite by Google Cloud, Copper is the only CRM that works from your inbox with a seamless integration with G Suite. Copper arms its users with collaboration tools and provides a user-friendly experience to help teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. It is used across teams, from finance to marketing and sales, and automates tasks and statuses for today's digital-first employees at small-to-medium size companies. Copper services more than 12,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised $100M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com.

