Copper Appoints Wyndham Hudson as Vice President of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , the leading provider of CRM for G Suite, today announced that Wyndham Hudson has joined the company as its new Vice President of Product. In this role, he will lead the product and design teams, as well as set the product strategy and direction for the company.

Prior to joining Copper, Hudson spent more than 11 years at NewVoiceMedia, most recently as Vice President of Product Management. He was the first member of its product strategy team and saw it through global expansion and a successful acquisition by Vonage.

"I'm passionate about bringing people together to build products that users love, and saw an opportunity at Copper to bring that drive to the CRM market," said Hudson. "Copper's focus on user experience has led the company to build a CRM that employees actually want to use, and I'm looking forward to building on that momentum to help create the best CRM for small to mid-sized businesses."

Copper is the go-to CRM for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), which require a nimble solution that's easy to onboard, user-friendly and centered around collaboration. Built for managing all types of relationships across the business, Copper reduces the need for dedicated administrative resources by enabling direct collaboration among team members. Copper has been a CRM partner with Google since its Chrome extension in 2014 and integrates with all of Google's tools, including Docs, Sheets, Gmail and Hangouts.

"By integrating with G Suite, we're able to provide users with a tool that feels familiar and requires little to no onboarding. This simplicity helps level the playing field between SMBs and the enterprise companies they're up against," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Copper. "Wyndham's experience of bringing products to market and scaling a startup globally will be invaluable as we look to elevate our SMB customers to the next level in 2020 and beyond."

As the recommended CRM for G Suite, Copper is the only CRM that works from your inbox with seamless integration with G Suite. Copper arms its users with collaboration tools and provides a user-friendly experience to help teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. It is used across teams, from finance to marketing and sales, and automates tasks and statuses for today's digital-first employees at small-to-medium size companies. Copper services more than 12,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised $100M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com .

