Copper Cane Wines & Spirits Named Proud Wine Partner of the Carolina Hurricanes

National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes Will Carry a Lineup of Copper Cane Wines at Lenovo Center in the 2025-2026 Season

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Cane Wines & Spirits is thrilled to announce its new partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes for the 2025–2026 National Hockey League (NHL) season. The collaboration brings Copper Cane's widely known portfolio, including Belle Glos, Böen, Napa Valley Quilt, and Threadcount, to fans at Lenovo Center, elevating the game day experience with premium wine offerings.

Copper Cane Partners with Carolina Hurricanes

This partnership builds on Copper Cane's growing presence in professional sports, following partnerships with select MLB, NBA and NHL teams, including the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Sacramento Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning. As sporting arenas continue to elevate their culinary and beverage programs, Copper Cane is expanding its presence to offer a luxury wine experience where it typically hasn't been available before.

"At Copper Cane, we believe great wine belongs anywhere people are celebrating, whether that's around a dinner table or during game day," said Joe Wagner, founder of Copper Cane Wines & Spirits. "Our partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes is a natural fit, and we are thrilled to bring our wines to the fans at Lenovo Center this season."

As a proud partner, Copper Cane wines will be featured throughout Lenovo Center, including The Ledge Lounge, Arena Club, and at two branded wine carts – one on the 300 suite level and one on the 100 level.

"We're thrilled to welcome Copper Cane Wines & Spirits as a proud wine partner of the Carolina Hurricanes," said Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings. "Their diverse collection of wines adds something special to the in-arena experience and gives fans another way to celebrate every Hurricanes win."

Wines available at Lenovo Center include the following standouts from the portfolio: Napa Valley Quilt, the #1 $30-50 Cabernet Sauvignon in the US; Belle Glos, the #1 $30-50 Pinot Noir in the US, along with a variety of popular Chardonnays, Sauvignon Blancs, and Rosé from the Copper Cane portfolio.

About Copper Cane Wines & Spirits:

The renowned collection of wines is shaped by legendary fifth-generation winemaker Joe Wagner, who has been immersed in the industry his entire life, learning the ropes from his father who co-founded the iconic Caymus Vineyards in 1972. Since starting Copper Cane in 2014, Joe has launched numerous new wines, each with a distinct nod toward his personal style as he takes a hands-on approach to cultivation, winemaking, and marketing. Copper Cane Wine & Spirits' current portfolio includes Belle Glos, Napa Valley Quilt, Böen, Threadcount, Araciel, Islacalifa, Gryphon & Grain, Bishop's Eden, and Avrae.

About Carolina Hurricanes:

The Carolina Hurricanes were established in Raleigh in 1997 after relocating from Connecticut, where the National Hockey League franchise was originally founded in 1979. Since their arrival in North Carolina, the Hurricanes have captured six division championships, two Eastern Conference titles and the 2006 Stanley Cup championship. The team also hosted the 2004 NHL Draft and the 2011 NHL All-Star Weekend at PNC Arena, as well as the 2023 NHL Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

