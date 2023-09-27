Copper Cathode Market to grow by USD 7.82 million during 2022-2027 | Rising demand for copper cathode from construction, electronics, and automotive industries to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper cathode market size is expected to grow by USD 7.82 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Consumer durable goods, Building and construction, Power generation, Telecommunication, and Others), Technology (Electro-refining and Smelting), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Rising demand for copper cathode from the construction, electronics, and automotive industries drives the copper cathode market. Various industries, namely construction, electronics, and automotive industries, are creating demand for copper cathodes. The rising demand can be attributed to factors such as population growth, urbanization, technological advancements, and increased automobile production. For instance, copper wiring is a vital part of residential buildings, especially for powering electrical appliances, lighting, and heating systems. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the copper cathode market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Cathode Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the copper cathode market: Antofagasta plc, Aurubis AG, Bhagyanagar India Ltd., BHP Group plc, China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd., Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile , ENEOS Holdings Inc, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., KAZ Minerals, MMG Ltd., Shanti Group Of Industries, Southern Copper Corp., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co. Ltd., ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO. LTD, and Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd.

Market to observe 5.34% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Technological advancements increase the efficiency of copper cathodes, which are emerging trends in the copper cathode market.

are emerging trends in the copper cathode market. The rising efficiency of copper cathodes is due to several technological advancements over the years.

By enhancing production processes and reducing costs, the emergence of technological advancements has significantly revolutionized the copper industry landscape.

Furthermore, advanced electrolytic refining techniques is one of the main technological advancement in the global market.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the copper cathodes market during the forecast period.

Challenge

Fluctuation in copper prices challenges the growth of the copper cathodes market.

challenges the growth of the copper cathodes market. The price fluctuations include interest rates, economic growth, the availability and attractiveness of substitute goods, and political considerations.

Such price volatility of copper is significantly impacting global demand as copper is the world's third-largest consumed metal after iron and aluminum.

The rising cost of copper leads to fluctuations in the demand-supply gap, which is negatively impacting end-user industries.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the copper cathodes market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The consumer durable goods segment is significant during the forecast period. Owing to their exceptional conductivity and corrosion resistance properties, there is an increasing adoption of copper cathodes in the manufacturing of different consumer durable goods. Furthermore, in consumer durable goods segments, the main application of copper cathode is in the manufacturing of electrical and electronic appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, and washing machines. Hence, such factors drive the consumer durable goods segment during the forecast period.

Copper Cathode Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Antofagasta plc, Aurubis AG, Bhagyanagar India Ltd., BHP Group plc, China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd., Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, ENEOS Holdings Inc, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., KAZ Minerals, MMG Ltd., Shanti Group Of Industries, Southern Copper Corp., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co. Ltd., ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO. LTD, and Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

