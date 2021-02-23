Copper Compression Boosts Retail Presence With 100+ Wegmans Supermarket Locations

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Copper Compression the preeminent designer, manufacturer and provider of a wide range of copper-infused recovery wearables and self-care solutions announced its footprint expansion into regional supermarket chain, Wegmans , through brick and mortar as well as online distribution via Instacart. The supermarket chain will now carry the Copper Compression arch support (#1 bestseller on Amazon) and bunion relief sleeve (#1 bestseller on Amazon). This addition of 100 stores follows the recent retail expansion into over 1,800 Target locations nationwide and the January 27 launch of its partnership with Drew Brees, the record-breaking quarterback.

Copper Compression guarantees the highest copper content in the industry available today with 85% copper-infused nylon throughout its portfolio of over 100 unisex products. This innovative approach provides maximum antimicrobial, anti-odor and anti-bacterial benefits - and ultimately extends the life of each product for a superior wearing experience.

"The consumer market in personal and active care looks very different than it did in the past," says Bobby Cohen, President, Copper Compression. "It's no secret that last year created a consumer appetite for products rarely sold at retail, including foot care, hand-relief and overall personal wellness. We as a brand have established that retail is an important channel for Copper Compression to connect with new customers in real-life conditions and Wegmans has done an incredible job of capturing their customer's shopping preferences and acquiring premium products that meet their needs, which is why we are so excited to be able to step in and provide functional solutions for customers experiencing everyday ailments."

As part of the brand's mission to treat every retail partner as an extension of the brand, Copper Compression will be working with Wegmans' General Managers via video conference to help educate employees of the benefits of compression recovery to better assist customers on the floor. Copper Compression has quickly evolved from one of the most trusted in health, wellness and personal care on Amazon , where the brand has earned multiple best seller badges for its popular hand relief gloves and arch supports - making it an internationally recognized recovery and wellness brand.

About Copper Compression

Copper Compression is a solution for the most compromised conditions (including arthritis, tendonitis and joint soreness), providing protective performance and personal care solutions for anyone with stiff and sore muscles. Copper Compression products are constructed with 85% copper-infused nylon bringing consumers maximum benefit, enhanced durability and a superior recovery experience. Copper Compression is your everyday joint health and recovery solution. Whether you're at the gym, on the job or in the garden, our copper-infused products support joints, tendons and muscles while improving range of motion through active recovery.

For more information about Copper Compression and to purchase online, please visit www.coppercompression.com .

