Copper Compression LLC Partners with Iconic American Brand John Deere for New Line of Support Braces and Compression Products

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Compression, the online leader in copper-infused compression wearables, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with John Deere. This collaboration brings together two trusted names to deliver a new line of support braces and compression products designed to meet the needs of hardworking individuals across the country.

This new line will feature a full range of premium support braces and compression wearables featuring the John Deere brandmark. While Copper Compression products are already available in over 12,000 retail locations nationwide, the John Deere line will be introduced to select retailers to offer customers reliable performance-enhancing support and recovery solutions.

"We are proud to partner with John Deere, a brand known for its enduring quality, innovation and cult following," said Robert Cohen, President of Copper Compression. "This partnership allows us to combine John Deere's trusted legacy with our expertise in creating best-in-class support products that cater to everyone, from athletes to hardworking individuals with physically demanding jobs."

John Deere echoed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the alignment between the two brands. "By collaborating with Copper Compression we're thrilled to offer high-quality, durable products that our customers and brand fans can trust for wellness support and recovery," said Mara Downing, Vice President, Global Brand and Communications.

The new collection is tailored for different areas of the body, such as the back, shoulders, knees, feet, and hands. The products are designed to enhance comfort, provide support, and aid in recovery, making them ideal for anyone looking to improve daily well-being and mobility.

This partnership represents a significant expansion of Copper Compression's market presence by leveraging John Deere's reputation for quality and innovation. Customers can expect the new John Deere x Copper Compression line to be available in select stores and online starting in Winter 2025.

About Copper Compression LLC

Copper Compression LLC is a leading provider of copper-infused compression wearables designed to offer support, comfort, and recovery. With a dedication to innovation and premium quality, Copper Compression products are available in over 12,000 retail locations nationwide, helping individuals enhance their daily performance and comfort.

About John Deere

John Deere (Deere & Company) is a globally recognized American brand with a rich history of delivering innovative and reliable agricultural, construction, forestry, and turf care equipment. Dedicated to supporting the productivity and sustainability of its customers, John Deere continues to provide high-quality products and services worldwide.

