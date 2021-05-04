Copper Cow Coffee Raises $8.5 Million in Series A Funding Round

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The four-year-old sustainably-focused Vietnamese coffee company Copper Cow Coffee closed its Series A financing of $8.5M to fund the company's expanding distribution and product innovation. The round was co-led by Cultivian Sandbox and Arborview Capital with participation from Siddhi Capital, Silverton Partners, Social Starts, Montage Ventures, CRCM, and Stormbreaker Ventures.

"We are thrilled to invest in our innovation to continue to 'wow' our customers and support our sustainable coffee partners in Vietnam," says Debbie Wei Mullin, Copper Cow Coffee CEO and founder. "We are excited that our investors and newly formed all-female board are just as dedicated to our eco-friendly mission as we are."

Since launch, Copper Cow Coffee has tripled revenue annually, now with a subscription service that features a rotating selection of naturally flavored coffees serving as its fastest growing channel of business. Copper Cow Coffee's innovative single-use pour-over coffees and natural creamers are distributed in over 3,000 retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and Walmart nationwide.

"A new generation of coffee drinkers is seeking an innovative experience and flavor profile, all-natural ingredients, and the convenience of café quality anywhere," explains Carolyn Farley of Arborview Capital. "Arborview is thrilled to support the growth of Copper Cow Coffee as it offers all this with ethically sourced ingredients and a reduced environmental footprint."

Copper Cow Coffee is dedicated to taking a stand to source ethically and sustainably from Vietnamese farms. Its farms practice organic agricultural and processing methods, including the use of organic matter compost, non-use of pesticides, and the use of polyculture.

"Copper Cow has built a brand that resonates with consumers around both a sustainable product and an engaging experience. We're excited to support its mindfully crafted premium coffee experience for home and on the go," said Amanda Donohue-Hansen, Managing Director of Cultivian Sandbox Ventures.

Copper Cow Coffee is sold direct-to-consumer on coppercowcoffee.com and in retailers nationwide.

Equal parts Vietnam, equal parts California, Copper Cow Coffee is the brainchild of Vietnamese American Debbie Wei Mullin, who blended her love for Vietnamese coffee and culture with her background in sustainability. It brings an authentic, yet modernized, pour-over barista quality coffee experience to homes across the nation. Dedicated to the environment, Copper Cow Coffee is quality-obsessed, eco-friendly, and proud to be part of the 2% (and growing) of women-owned companies with venture funding.

