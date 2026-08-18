Copper Development Association Updates Supplier Database to Help Industry Find Domestic Sources of Copper & Copper Alloy Products

OVERVIEW

How a centralized resource helps procurement teams search for suppliers by alloy and product form

Why domestic copper sourcing is receiving greater attention

How engineers can move from alloy selection to qualified suppliers

How CDA maintains supplier and copper alloy information

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Development Association Inc. (CDA) has updated its Copper Alloy Supplier Database, a centralized resource designed to help engineers, manufacturers, specifiers, and procurement teams identify sources for copper and copper alloy semi-finished products by alloy designation and product form. The update comes as U.S. trade and infrastructure policies place greater focus on domestic sourcing requirements.

"With copper now designated an official U.S. Critical Mineral and trade and Buy America policies putting more attention on domestic supply, manufacturers need a practical way to find U.S. sources of semi-finished copper and copper alloy feedstocks," says Adam Estelle, President & CEO, CDA.

"CDA brings member-supplied information into one place so users can search by alloy and product form, identify potential domestic suppliers, and connect directly to confirm availability and requirements."

KEY FACTS

Copper was added to the U.S. Geological Survey's final 2025 List of Critical Minerals.

Build America, Buy America (BABA) applies domestic-content requirements to covered federally assisted infrastructure projects.

Section 232 trade actions apply tariffs to certain imported copper articles and derivatives.

CDA's updated supplier database allows users to search by alloy designation and product form , including wire, sheet, and bar, and to filter by fabricators and metal service centers.

, including wire, sheet, and bar, and to filter by fabricators and metal service centers. The update includes refreshed supplier listings, member company contacts, and alloy offerings by UNS designation.

CDA member suppliers represented in the database have production facilities in the United States and Canada , allowing users to identify U.S.-based options when domestic sourcing is required and broader North American options when it is not.

, allowing users to identify U.S.-based options when domestic sourcing is required and broader North American options when it is not. Supplier and alloy-offering information is provided and updated by CDA member companies, while material-property data aligns with established industry standards, including ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) and SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers).

How the Copper Alloy Supplier Database helps buyers find U.S. sources

The Copper Alloy Supplier Database is designed to shorten the path between a material specification and a supplier shortlist. Users can select a specific copper or copper alloy composition, choose the required product form, filter by supplier type, and access contact information for relevant CDA member companies.

That structure makes the database useful to engineers, procurement and supply-chain teams, manufacturers, contractors, maintenance and facilities personnel, government and military facilities, architects, and other specifiers who need to identify companies capable of supplying a particular alloy or product form.

Why domestic copper sourcing is receiving greater attention

The updated resource arrives amid several policy developments affecting copper sourcing strategies. Copper's inclusion on the final 2025 U.S. Geological Survey's Critical Minerals list has increased attention on its role in domestic supply chains, while Build America, Buy America requirements affect federally assisted infrastructure projects. Section 232 trade actions also apply tariffs to certain imported copper articles and derivatives.

CDA's database does not determine whether a supplier or product satisfies a particular project's sourcing rules. Instead, it provides a centralized starting point for identifying U.S.-based and North American suppliers that users can contact directly to confirm availability, origin, and project-specific requirements.

How engineers can move from alloy selection to qualified suppliers

CDA pairs the supplier resource with its Copper Alloy Database, which provides technical information on alloy chemistry, mechanical properties, fabrication characteristics, thermal properties, and common applications.

In practice, an engineer can use the alloy database to evaluate and select an appropriate material, then move to the supplier database to identify CDA member suppliers, distributors, or service centers associated with that alloy and product form. This creates a more direct connection between technical performance requirements and sourcing.

Unlike a general web or AI search, the CDA resource focuses on member companies identified as producing or supplying the listed alloys. The purpose is to reduce irrelevant results and provide a pre-competitive, authoritative starting point from which users can conduct their own supplier qualification and sourcing review.

How CDA maintains supplier and copper alloy information

The latest supplier database update included a review of supplier listings, member-company contacts, and alloy offerings. Supplier details and alloy offerings are supplied and updated by CDA member companies.

Material-property information in CDA's companion copper alloy database is based on established data and aligned with industry standards, including ASTM and SAE. CDA also participates in standards development, and identified data issues are investigated and corrected in collaboration with industry experts.

CDA is inviting engineers, procurement personnel, and other users to explore the updated resource and provide feedback as the association continues to maintain its supplier and alloy information.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How can I find a U.S. supplier for a specific copper alloy?

CDA's Copper Alloy Supplier Database lets users select an alloy composition (i.e., by UNS number), choose a product form, such as wire, sheet, or bar, and filter suppliers by type (i.e., fabricator or distributor / service center). The results include direct contact information so users can confirm availability, origin, and project-specific requirements directly with the supplier.

Can I search for copper suppliers by product form?

Yes. The database supports searches by alloy designation and product form, including tube, sheet, rod, bar and more. Users can also filter results by supplier categories such as fabricators and service centers.

Does CDA's database list only U.S. copper suppliers?

No. CDA member suppliers represented in the database have production facilities in the United States, but may also have production facilities in other regions. Users subject to U.S.-specific sourcing requirements should confirm capabilities and offerings directly with suppliers.

How do I find out whether a copper supplier meets Buy America requirements?

The database can help identify potential U.S.-based suppliers, but users still need to contact suppliers directly to confirm material origin and project-specific sourcing requirements. CDA describes the resource as a starting point for supplier identification rather than a determination of regulatory compliance.

What's the difference between CDA's supplier database and its copper alloy database?

The copper alloy database provides technical information such as chemical composition, mechanical properties, fabrication characteristics, thermal properties, and common applications. The supplier database is then used to identify manufacturers and distributors associated with the selected alloy.

Where does the supplier information come from?

Alloy offerings and supplier details are provided and updated by CDA member companies. CDA staff and experts support data consistency, while material-property information aligns with established industry standards such as ASTM and SAE.

Who is the CDA Copper Alloy Supplier Database for?

The database is intended for engineers, supply-chain and procurement teams, manufacturers, contractors, maintenance and facilities personnel, government and military facilities, architects, and other professionals responsible for material selection or sourcing.

ABOUT CDA

Copper Development Association Inc's. (CDA) mission is to bring the value of copper and its alloys to society. CDA is a U.S.-based not-for-profit association of the domestic copper industry, bringing together North American copper and copper alloy semis fabricators and the global copper mining and production industries. CDA is committed to promoting the proper use of copper materials in sustainable, efficient applications for business, industry, and the home.

MEDIA CONTACT

Katie Walker

GreenHouse Digital + PR

T: 616.795.3391

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Copper Development Association