Copper Financial launches Guided Investing for Credit Unions

In collaboration with Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., credit unions now have a digital wealth management solution offered directly to members.

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Financial Network LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and FINRA registered broker-dealer, announced today it has launched Guided Investing – a digital tool that builds and automatically rebalances a diversified and professionally managed portfolio based on a member's unique goals and risk profile. With Guided Investing, credit unions can offer their members a more convenient way to start investing and help achieve their financial goals.

Copper Financial is one of the first companies to create a digital investing solution designed specifically for credit unions that is completely accessible through a member's online banking tool. Copper Financial joined with fintech leader Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. ("Apex") to support the development of Guided Investing.

"Because we are owned by a credit union and have built a top wealth management program of our own, we have extensive experience of how credit unions operate," said Copper Financial President Justin Steitz. "Focusing on the personal, unique needs of every member is a top priority. With their deep experience and industry leadership, Apex was the natural choice to help us bring our vision to market."

"Copper Financial's Guided Investing is a great example of innovation that can drive wealth creation for everyday investors," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex. "Apex's mission is to enable frictionless investing for everyone, and we're pleased to provide infrastructure to Copper that advances this cause as they enable digital investing for their members."

With Guided Investing, credit unions have another channel to help improve member engagement, loyalty, and retention as well as provide all members the ability to embark on a wealth journey where financial prosperity is more attainable.

"Credit unions are founded on the principle of people helping people," added Steitz. "So, they have a unique understanding of their members' goals and how to address where they are in life to best support their financial future. From the experienced investor to the member who is exploring investment options for the first time, our Guided Investing solution provides a wealth management option that allows credit unions to help members grow their wealth – all within their credit union brand and operations. It's one more example of our commitment to invest in credit unions and their members for years to come."

Guided Investing expands Copper Financial's portfolio of investment and financial planning solutions for credit unions. From technology-driven investment offerings to experienced wealth advisors, Copper Financial has built a reputation of delivering sophisticated, innovative results that offer members the choice of how they want to invest.

For more information or to request a demo on Copper Financial's Guided Investing and how we can partner with your credit union, visit cu.financial/contact-us.

About Copper Financial

Copper Financial is an SEC registered investment adviser, FINRA registered broker-dealer, and state registered insurance agency offering a breadth of investment and financial planning services to credit union members across the country. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of CommunityAmerica Credit Union, we understand the importance of meeting your members' unique needs wherever they are in their financial journey. Our fully digital experience and best-in-class technology platform allow members access to their accounts from anywhere at any time, and ensures the advisor and member have more time to focus on what matters—the path to financial peace of mind. Additionally, we are the only credit union-owned Broker-Dealer that offers special needs planning for families, further assisting credit unions in their mission to serve all their members' needs. To learn more about Copper Financial, visit cu.financial .

Securities and advisory services offered through Copper Financial Network, LLC ("Copper Financial"), Member FINRA/SIPC. Copper Financial is an SEC registered investment advisor. Products offered through Copper Financial: are not NCUA/NCUSIF or otherwise federally insured, are not guarantees or obligations of the credit union, and may involve investment risk including possible loss of principal. Copper Financial is a wholly owned subsidiary of CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access and frictionless investing. Apex's omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today's market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company's digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com .

