Copper, Health and Holiday Savings - a Shopper's Trifecta

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --CopperJoint.com has holiday shoppers delighted with the announcement of deep, sitewide, discounts beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Nov. 30. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for a plethora of good deals, however, CopperJoint offers competitive prices year-round and thus, this reduction, an unprecedented 30% off on all regular priced items, offers an exciting opportunity to get copper compression products at remarkable prices.

When asked about the deep discount, CopperJoint founder Stefano Starkel stated, "CopperJoint has always been first and foremost concerned about offering an affordable solution to health, injury prevention and injury recovery. We know that many are challenged at this time economically and our 30% discount on our very low standard price points is a way of helping to support our fellow consumers globally, affordably, and without compromise to quality.

Beyond pricing, another element to factor is logistics. First, to ensure that your items are received before the holiday festivities commence, it is important to buy early. That is why CopperJoint.com is culminating their 30% discount in tandem with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ahead of the shipping blackout period.

Next, inventory is not infinite. Some of the best-selling copper compression products were out of stock for an extended period due to COVID logistical disruption. With cases on the rise, this could become a factor for all holiday shoppers in a multitude of product verticals. Thus, the notion of get it while it lasts could prove viable and critical during this holiday season.

When it comes to buying for yourself, reducing the potential for injury or expediting recovery simply makes sense. Beyond this, buying for loved ones, especially in the meaningful, thoughtful, gift-giving perspective, is another paradigm altogether. Sharing a gift that supports health and does so all year long is a bifurcated solution; a meaningful gift, and an actionable commitment to supporting a healthy lifestyle.

