Copper Intelligence Acquires Kasenga PR9 Exploration Concession

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Intelligence ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully acquired the Kasenga PR9 concession, which is immediately adjacent to its existing Kisungu license area. The license comprises nine exploration blocks totaling 758Ha.

This newly acquired concession is considered highly prospective given its strategic location and directly east of Kitungu. Historical drilling completed to date at Kisungu comprises nine drillholes, the results of which indicate that the mineralized orebody strikes towards the east and shows evidence of thickening in that direction.

Kasenga blocks are aligned with the strike of this orebody, and if there are no structural discontinuities, an additional 2,750m of strike length can be added into the equation. That is quadruple the length of the drilled strike at Kitungu – and highlights the potential tonnage uplift.

The acquisition of the Kasenga PR9 concession therefore provides Copper Intelligence with the opportunity to test the interpreted eastern continuation of the Kitungu mineralized system beyond the current license boundary. Management considers this a logical and value-accretive extension to Copper Intelligence's existing landholding, enabling systematic exploration along a favorable geological trend.

"Today's license acquisition is another vital move by Copper Intelligence (CI) to secure more of the Congo's vast copper belt to fuel the rise of AI globally. As AI's copper demands continue to grow exponentially, reliable copper deposits are a vital necessity," Copper Intelligence's Chairman Andrew Groves commented on today's announcement.

At Copper Intelligence, adjacent prospecting block, Kitungu, the previous owners have presented that over a strike length of 700m, the following statement – included in the announcement of Kitungo:

"The previous operators provided CI with a statement indicating that they believed there to be 18.2 million tons of mineralized ore, grading at 1.74% copper. CI considers the historical dataset to be technically credible and to provide a sound foundation for further JORC–compliant evaluation."

It is important to note that this statement is not compliant with existing reporting codes and will be verified by drilling twinned holes.

With the Kitungu drilling results demonstrating continuity and improving thickness towards the eastern margin of the license, the addition of the Kasenga PR9 concession significantly enhances the Company's ability to fully evaluate the scale and potential of the mineralized system.

Copper Intelligence looks forward to advancing exploration across this expanded project area and will provide further updates as exploration planning and activities progress.

Media Contact:

Maxine Gordon: [email protected]

Patrick Jordan [email protected]

SOURCE Copper Intelligence