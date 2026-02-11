Copper Intelligence Announces Exceptional High-Grade Copper Channel Sample Results from its Butembo Copper/Gold project in the North Kivu province of the Democratic republic of Congo

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AFDG-Copper Intelligence in conjunction with Mining Indaba the world's largest event dedicated to the capitalization and development of mining interests in Africa, is pleased to announce highly encouraging assay results from its recent channel sampling program at the exploration site. This program has successfully identified multiple zones of significant copper mineralization, with several samples returning exceptional high-grade values.

The channel sampling program, conducted across various pits including PT9, NP03, PT14, PT16, and PT15, aimed to delineate and confirm copper mineralization within the target areas. Samples were collected and subsequently sent for detailed chemical analysis to determine precise copper content.

The channel samples were collected using standard industry practices and analyzed by an accredited laboratory to ensure accuracy and reliability of the results. Lithological units were primarily a mica schist layer with mineralization being malachite, bornite and other copper oxides. Samples were collected from existing pits - both artisanal and exploration dug from 2024 to 2025. The delineated zone covers an area of approximately 400 to 500 meters along strike to a depth of about 4.5m. Results show confirmed copper interceptions from about 1m below surface, and significantly all the pit bottoms are still within the mineralized schist - still to penetrate into an expected higher grade sulphide zone below these oxides.

Key Highlights from the Channel Sample Results:

Outstanding High-Grade Intercepts:

1.50m @12.9% Copper (Cu) from pit number PT16 from 1.00m depth

Including: 0.50m @ 20.3% from 2.00m and 1.00m @ 9.2% from 1.00m

2.60m @10.8% Copper (Cu) from pit number PT15 from 2.00m depth

Including: 0.75m @ 24.9% from 2.75m

0.55m @ 8.2% from 4.05m

1.00m @1.3% Copper (Cu) from pit number PT9 from 2.00m depth

These results underscore the significant potential of the Butembo area for high-grade copper deposits. The presence of such high-grade mineralization in channel samples is a strong indicator for further exploration and potential resource development.

The company is extremely excited by these exceptional copper grades, particularly the 24.9% and 20.3% intercepts. These results validate our exploration model and significantly advance the company's understanding of the mineralization of the Butembo Copper project. The company's team is now focused on integrating this data to plan the next phase of exploration, which will likely include further detailed mapping and drilling to define the extent and continuity of these high-grade zones.

This broad initial overview has been prepared by Richard Rice, Pri.Sci.Nat – Registered Professional Scientist - Geological Science - Reg No. 118617, a Qualified Person as defined by JORC, SAMREC and NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information presented herein is based on field observations, publicly available data, and the author's professional judgment. No mineral resource or reserve estimates are provided or implied in this summary

Forward Looking Statements

Disclosure:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections or expectations relating to future copper exploration and production work in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The words "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "could," "to be," "potential," "assumptions," "guidance," "forecasts," "future," "pursues," "initiatives," "objectives," "opportunities," "strategy" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

The company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, operational risks inherent in mining, with higher inherent risks in underground mining; mine sequencing; changes in mine plans or operational modifications, delays, deferrals or any major public health crisis; labor relations, including labor-related work stoppages and increased costs; compliance with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; weather- and climate-related risks; environmental risks, and impacts, as well as those factors described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in AFDG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 28, 2026, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which AFDG's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Further, AFDG may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. AFDG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which are as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes.

Media Contact:

www.copperintelligence.com

Maxine Gordon

[email protected]

SOURCE Copper Intelligence