Copper Intelligence Highlights Strategic Positioning Following Executive Order Strengthening Defense Supply Chains and Critical Materials Supply

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Intelligence (OTCID: CUAI) highlighted the strategic alignment of its copper exploration and development initiatives following the President of the United States Executive Order, "Securing America's Defense Supply Chains and Ensuring Domestic Acquisition of Critical Materials," which is intended to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and reduce reliance on foreign adversaries for critical minerals and other strategic materials.

The Executive Order calls for enhanced supply chain mapping, traceability, and supplier oversight while encouraging greater reliance on domestic and allied sources of critical materials, including reducing dependence on supplies from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. The policy is expected to increase investment in secure mining, mineral processing, and refining capacity while driving greater demand for diversified critical mineral supply chains.

Copper Intelligence believes this Executive Order reinforces the growing strategic importance of copper as governments prioritize secure supplies for enhanced data transmission, electrification, artificial intelligence, defense and infrastructure.

"The United States and global focus on securing critical mineral supply chains underscores the importance of developing new copper resources," said Andrew Groves, Chairman of Copper Intelligence. "As governments seek reliable sources of critical materials, we believe our expanding portfolio and recent processing initiatives position Copper Intelligence to participate in meeting the world's growing demand for a secure, diversified copper supply."

About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence is a U.S.-publicly traded copper exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company's strategy is aligned with the growing global demand for secure, diversified, and responsible sources of critical minerals.

Copper has become one of the most strategic commodities of the modern economy, supporting electrification, renewable energy, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, defense technologies, and global economic development. Rising demand, combined with constrained new supply and lengthy project development timelines, has elevated copper from a traditional industrial commodity to a strategic material critical to the future global economy.

The growing emphasis on supply chain security has increased the importance of developing copper resources in reliable jurisdictions. Copper Intelligence believes its focus on the Democratic Republic of Congo positions the company to participate in the next generation of secure copper supply growth as governments and industries prioritize resilient critical mineral supply chains.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is among the world's largest copper-producing regions, with the country accounting for approximately 65% of newly announced copper reserves worldwide in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Copper Intelligence is the first stand-alone DRC-focused copper company to be publicly traded in the United States.

Copper Intelligence recently announced the acquisition of the Kitungu Exploration License PR-15880, expanding the company's portfolio beyond its Eastern Congo Butembo exploration program into the highly prospective Copper Belt of southern DRC. The company has also announced a strategic joint venture with CoTec Holdings Corp. focused on processing historical copper tailings in the country, advancing opportunities to unlock additional copper resources through innovative processing solutions.

Through its exploration, development, and processing initiatives, Copper Intelligence is positioned to support the growing need for secure copper supply chains and participate in the global transition toward a more resilient and sustainable critical minerals ecosystem.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Copper Intelligence