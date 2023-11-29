Copper Labs Brings on Mason Henderson as Director of Customer Success

Copper Labs

29 Nov, 2023, 08:41 ET

New Hire to Spearhead Utility Innovation and Climate Action

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Labs, a utility technology provider specializing in high-resolution consumption data and actionable insights for gas, water, and electric utilities, appointed Mason Henderson as their Director of Customer Success. In this capacity, Mason acts as a crucial liaison between the company and utilities relying on its data.

Mason previously served as Regional Director of Client Solutions at Uplight, a leading SaaS utility solutions provider with a focus on decarbonization. In this role, he led a team focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing EV and solar adoption, and unifying digital experiences for utility customers. Prior to that role, Mason served as a Senior Director of Customer Success at E Source where he directly collaborated with more than 30 utilities. Mason holds an MBA from the University of Colorado Boulder's Leeds School of Business and has received recognition as a Certified Customer Experience Professional from the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA).

"Utilities play a vital role in fighting climate change – something I've seen firsthand in my years of experience working alongside them. As Director of Customer Success at Copper, I look forward to helping them speed up the process of grid modernization, explore innovative new approaches to lower emissions, and reduce costs for their end users," says Mason Henderson of his new role.

Copper Labs' patented hardware enables remote collection of near real-time data from existing energy and water meters without the need for hardware retrofits, significantly reducing time and costs compared to new smart meter deployments. Alongside its hardware, Copper provides sophisticated software platforms that aid utilities and their customers in optimizing consumption, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and unlocking key insights in the moments that matter most.

About Copper Labs:
Copper Labs' patented technology remotely collects near-real-time data from existing utility meters without extensive infrastructure overhauls and at a fraction of the time and expense of smart meter deployments. With the high-resolution meter data Copper unlocks, we empower electric, gas, and water utilities to better support a data-driven transition to a low-carbon economy, increase resilience in the face of a changing climate, improve equity, manage demand, and deliver an excellent customer experience. Visit CopperLabs.com for more information.

