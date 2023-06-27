Copper Labs Names Utility and IT Veteran Jason Adge Vice President of Sales

BOULDER, Colo., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Labs, a utility solution provider that supports gas, water and electric utilities and their customers, has appointed Jason Adge as Vice President of Sales. Adge brings close to 20 years of experience in the utilities space, with diverse experiences ranging from supporting demand-side management (DSM) programs to scaling innovative cloud-based utility solutions.

"We're delighted to welcome Jason to the Copper Labs team," said CEO, Dan Forman. "His deep expertise with DSM and IT on the utility side, and customer service management on the consumer side, will be invaluable as we continue to broaden our offerings and deploy our technologies at scale. We're excited to share our unique data-driven solutions with even more energy and water utilities to help them meet their decarbonization, resilience, equity, load flexibility and customer experience goals."

Copper Labs' products and services empower utilities and their customers with near real-time data and timely insights from existing electric, gas, and water meters—a significant improvement in drive-by and even smart meter capabilities. Its newest pioneering hardware can remotely capture data from hundreds of individual meters as frequently as once every 60 seconds without the need for hardware retrofits or in-home Wi-Fi networks. This detailed information gives residential users more transparency into their energy and water use, with timely insights that can markedly improve the customer experience. Utilities gain a comprehensive view of meter data across their entire footprint and a platform to send customized messages to some or all of their customers, anytime. They can also quickly implement behavioral-based load management events and easily employ randomized control trials to explore how well a new approach works. And Copper's granular data can be shared securely across the enterprise.

Adge joins Copper Labs from Salesforce, a leading global CRM, data, and AI solutions provider, where he was Strategic Account Director for the energy and utilities sectors. While at Salesforce, Adge was tasked with formulating and executing an industry cloud sales strategy—while driving revenue growth and demand in current and new customers—with its new Energy & Utility Cloud solution. Prior to his work with Salesforce, he held positions including Vice President at energyOrbit, a customer engagement, tracking and reporting platform for utility DSM programs, and President of ESG, the California-based IT services and consulting firm focusing on energy efficiency software for utilities and other industries. A resident of Parker, Colorado, Adge attended the University of Miami where he played for the powerhouse Miami Hurricanes baseball team and pitched in the College World Series. He was also drafted and spent several years playing in the Cleveland Indians organization.

About Copper Labs

Copper Labs' patented technology remotely collects near-real-time data from existing utility meters without extensive infrastructure overhauls and at a fraction of the time and expense of smart meter deployments. With the high-resolution meter data Copper unlocks, it empowers electric, gas, and water utilities to better support a data-driven transition to a low-carbon economy, increase resilience in the face of a changing climate, improve equity, manage demand, and deliver an excellent customer experience. Visit CopperLabs.com for more information.

