Copper Launches New Partner Program and Hires Olga Lykova as Global Vice President of Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , the leading provider of CRM for G Suite, today announced the launch of its 2020 Partner Ambassador Program which is focused on bridging the gap between CRM and productivity for the small business ecosystem using G Suite. Additionally, Olga Lykova has joined Copper as its Global Vice President of Partnerships. In her role, she'll lead the partner strategy and drive small business growth across the partner program focused on driving new business and adding value to existing customers through key technology partners.

Copper now offers four partner tiers with varying levels of referral incentives, new go-to-market opportunities, marketing materials, training and certifications. Copper partners have a unique opportunity in the space as Copper's inbound team provides partners with leads to qualify and close.

Copper's partner tier offerings are as follows:

One Time Referral Partner - Partners receive 10 percent on referrals from one-time contracts or leads. In this tier, any partner-level can qualify to participate.

- Partners receive 10 percent on referrals from one-time contracts or leads. In this tier, any partner-level can qualify to participate. GTM ISV Referral Partner - Independent software vendors (ISV) receive 15 percent for ongoing referrals. Copper also provides a go-to-market strategy, co-marketing materials and monthly and/or quarterly sales enablement training. This tier is applicable to new and existing ISV partners that have existing integrations or native solutions; including partners such as MailChimp, DocuSign, Vogsy, AirCall and more.

- Independent software vendors (ISV) receive 15 percent for ongoing referrals. Copper also provides a go-to-market strategy, co-marketing materials and monthly and/or quarterly sales enablement training. This tier is applicable to new and existing ISV partners that have existing integrations or native solutions; including partners such as MailChimp, DocuSign, Vogsy, AirCall and more. Reseller Partner with Copper's Support - Partners receive a 10 percent margin in perpetuity from Copper-sourced leads and a 25 percent margin in perpetuity from referrals. This tier also allows for the resell of Copper licenses, onboarding materials, joint go-to-market strategy, co-marketing materials and quarterly training. Partners have the opportunity to use their own contractual agreements to resell Copper licenses and then pass directly to Copper's team for further onboarding. This partner tier is focused primarily on the partners that have a sales-driven organization. Partners in this tier will complete Partner Sales Enablement Training and will receive a certification badge to add to their expertise on LinkedIn.

- Partners receive a 10 percent margin in perpetuity from Copper-sourced leads and a 25 percent margin in perpetuity from referrals. This tier also allows for the resell of Copper licenses, onboarding materials, joint go-to-market strategy, co-marketing materials and quarterly training. Partners have the opportunity to use their own contractual agreements to resell Copper licenses and then pass directly to Copper's team for further onboarding. This partner tier is focused primarily on the partners that have a sales-driven organization. Partners in this tier will complete Partner Sales Enablement Training and will receive a certification badge to add to their expertise on LinkedIn. Strategic Certified Reseller Partner - Partners receive a 20 percent margin in perpetuity from Copper-sourced leads and a 30 percent margin in perpetuity from partner sourced referrals. In this tier, the partner owns the entire sales and servicing cycle of Copper's customers. Certified partners can fully sell, onboard and service customers including onboarding and ongoing support. In this tier, the partner has to complete two certifications including partner sales training and implementation certification. Copper will also offer go-to-market strategy, co-marketing materials, monthly and/or quarterly training and executive alignment.

Olga Lykova joins Copper after spending seven years in the Salesforce ecosystem working for NewVoiceMedia and Apttus. During this time, she focused on expanding partnerships across Salesforce, Global System Integrators such as Deloitte, Accenture and Bluewolf, an IBM Company as well as Regional System Integrators including GearsCRM, Traction on Demand and more. Other channels included ISVs and Master Agents. Now shifting her focus to small growth businesses, Olga is excited to uplevel and relaunch Copper's partner program.

"I've spent the majority of my career managing partner strategies within the CRM market and supporting successful efforts to move upmarket from SMB to enterprise," said Olga Lykova, vice president of global alliances at Copper. "I am excited to bring that experience to Copper and help the company continue to penetrate a market that includes more than 5 million G Suite customers and growing. With Copper's Partner Ambassador Program, we can arm our partners with the tools they need to succeed and as a result, provide small businesses with a solution to build strong relationships, focus on productivity and close deals."

To learn more about Copper's program, join an upcoming webinar on January 17, 2020. Two sessions are available at 8:00 am PST or 3:00 pm PST. Register here: https://www.copper.com/partner-webinar

About Copper

Copper is the CRM that works for you. Recommended by Google, it's the leading CRM for G Suite. Copper CRM puts the productivity of its users first by providing a seamless integration with G Suite, a beautiful user experience, and by helping teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. Copper services more than 12,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco with over 200 employees, the company has raised $87M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Ventures and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com .

