Copper Mountain Completes Acquisition of Altona Mining Limited

As a result of the acquisition, Copper Mountain has now added to the Copper Mountain Group 100% of Altona's assets which include $30 million in cash, a permitted development project in Queensland, Australia and a large mineral land tenure position in a highly prospective area in Queensland, Australia, a mining friendly jurisdiction.

In conjunction with this transaction, the Company has added Alistair Cowden to the Board of Directors.

Alistair Cowden has an honours degree in Geology from Edinburgh University and a PhD in Geology from the University of London. Alistair has spent more than 35 years as a mining executive, director and geologist in the mining industry in Australia, Africa, Asia and Europe. He has founded eight public companies including Altona Mining, of which Alistair was Managing Director, which owned the Eva Copper project prior to its acquisition by Copper Mountain. He has been part of the discovery, financing and development of many mines including the Kanowna Belle and Sunrise Dam gold mines in Western Australia, the Hartley Platinum mine in Zimbabwe, the Kylylahti copper-gold mine in Finland, the Nimbus silver mine in Western Australia and Eva Copper in Queensland. Alistair has extensive experience across all aspects of the mining industry including mergers and acquisitions and financing. He is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Alistair as Managing Director accepted the Diggers and Dealers Junior Explorer of the Year for Archaean Gold in 1995 and received the Queensland Explorer of the Year for Altona in 2012.

Jim O'Rourke, President & Chief Executive Officer of Copper Mountain, commented: "we welcome Alister to the Board. Alister and his team have done an outstanding job in assembling an exceptional mineral land package in a prolific mineral belt that we believe will provide long-term value to all shareholders."

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation:

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Company has a strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation who owns 25% of the mine. The Copper Mountain mine has a large resource of copper that remains open laterally and at depth. This large exploration potential is being explored over the next few years in order to fully appreciate the property's full development potential. Recently, Copper Mountain's acquisition of Altona Mining Limited has been completed which brings with it approximately A$30M cash, the Cloncurry project with development-ready Eva Copper Project and an extensive exploration potential in the acquired ~ 4,000 square km (379,000 hectare) mineralized land package within the highly prospective Mt. Isa inlier area in Queensland, Australia.

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Jim O'Rourke"

Jim O'Rourke, P.Eng.

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press relase and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Moutnain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

