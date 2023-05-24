Copper Mountain Intersects Highest Grade Copper-Gold Mineralization including 104 metres of 1.01% CuEq and Extends Mineralized Zone Over 200 Metres at Depth

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce positive results from the first four drill holes of its 2023 exploration program at the Copper Mountain Mine, located in southern British Columbia. Two of these holes were drilled at the Copper Mountain Mine main pit and two at New Ingerbelle, which is located approximately one kilometre to the west of the main pit.

Figure 1: Drill program target areas (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation) Figure 2: New Ingerbelle and Red Chris cross sections (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation) Figure 3 – Location Map for holes CM-DD-894 and CM-DD-895 (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation) Figure 4: Drill Holes CM-DD-894 and CM-DD-895 (Cross Section) (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation) Figure 5: Drill holes CM-DD-896 and CM-DD-897 (Location Map) (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation) Figure 6: Drill hole CM-DD-897 (Cross Section) (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation) Figure 7: Drill hole CM-DD-897 (Cross Section) (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation)

Drill hole CM-DD-897 intersected the highest-grade and most gold-rich, copper-gold mineralization yet discovered at New Ingerbelle and extends the known mineralized zone by approximately 200 metres below the current Mineral Resource. This drill hole shows that the mineralized zone at New Ingerbelle has a vertical extent of at least 900 metres and the zone remains open both laterally and at depth.

Drilling Highlights

Drill hole CM-DD-897

191 metres of 0.66% CuEq (0.45% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au, 0.41 g/t Ag) from 722 metres

(0.45% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au, 0.41 g/t Ag) from 722 metres

Including 104 metres of 1.01% CuEq (0.65% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au, 0.53 g/t Ag) from 809 metres

(0.65% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au, 0.53 g/t Ag) from 809 metres

Including 45 metres of 1.50% CuEq (0.94% Cu, 0.83 g/t Au, 0.74 g/t Ag) from 867 metres

(0.94% Cu, 0.83 g/t Au, 0.74 g/t Ag) from 867 metres Drill hole CM-DD-896

108 metres of 0.76% CuEq (0.59% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au, 2.13 g/t Ag) from 464 metres

(0.59% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au, 2.13 g/t Ag) from 464 metres

Including 56 metres of 1.00% CuEq (0.79% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, 3.59 g/t Ag) from 466 metres

CuEq (0.79% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, 3.59 g/t Ag) from 466 metres Drill hole CM-DD-895

42 metres of 0.74% CuEq (0.64% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 1.47 g/t Ag) from 480 metres

"Our current drill program has discovered high-grade copper-gold mineralization over 200 metres below the previous deepest drill hole at New Ingerbelle and shows that the mineralizing system becomes stronger and more gold-rich at depth," commented Patrick Redmond, Copper Mountain's Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience. "We have been successful in achieving the objective of our 2023 exploration program, which is designed to look for higher-grade zones below and adjacent to the current resource. What we have found is similar to the high-grade zones at Red Chris and Cadia-Ridgeway. These latest drilling results continue to demonstrate the size potential of the Copper Mountain Mine."

2023 Exploration Program

The 2023 exploration program is designed to test seven target areas within the NW-trending Copper Mountain-New Ingerbelle mineralized corridor (Figure 1), a 4 to 5 kilometre long, NW-trending zone of porphyry copper-gold mineralization. Multiple historical drill holes within this zone end in copper-gold mineralization and geophysical data strongly suggest that the mineralizing system extends well below the current known Mineral Resource, which is open both laterally and at depth.

Figure 1 provides the location map showing the 2023 target areas numbered 1 to 7, the historical Titan IP chargeability data (7 lines completed in 2007), the 2023 geophysical survey grid, and all drill holes colour-coded by copper grade. The 2023 survey comprises a 3D IP/DC resistivity survey at New Ingerbelle and to the northwest of the active mining area, plus a series of 2D IP/DC resistivity lines within and to the east of the active mining area.

The 2023 drill program consists of two phases. Phase 1 is expected to be completed mid-year and includes a large geophysical program and approximately 8,000 metres of diamond drilling. Phase 2 consists of approximately 10,000 metres of additional drilling. At New Ingerbelle, drilling is currently ongoing with three holes completed and one hole in progress. At the Copper Mountain Mine, two holes have been completed and one hole is in progress, which is a 175-metre undercut of a 2010 drill hole that intersected a 72-metre zone grading 1.86% CuEq from 452 metres at depth (Target area 5 on Figure 1).

The current drill program is focused on finding higher-grade zones of mineralization below and adjacent to the current Mineral Resource, and similar to the higher-grade zones that have been discovered at other alkalic porphyry copper-gold deposits such as Red Chris in British Columbia and Cadia-Ridgeway in New South Wales, Australia. The Copper Mountain deposit is the same geological age as the Red Chris deposit and both contain the same style of high-grade, A-quartz vein-hosted, copper-gold mineralization hosted within potassically-altered porphyry intrusions and adjacent country rock. Like Red Chris, copper and gold at the Copper Mountain deposit exhibit a strong correlation and Au/Cu ratios increase inward towards the core of the system. The discovery in hole CM-DD-897 of high-grade copper-gold mineralization, with Au/Cu ratios of >1 in the highest-grade interval, shows that the mineralizing system at New Ingerbelle becomes stronger and more gold-rich at depth. The mineralized zone has a minimum vertical extent of 900 metres and remains open at depth. For comparison, zones of high-grade mineralization at Red Chris and Cadia-Ridgeway exhibit vertical extents of over 1,000 metres. Figure 2 shows New Ingerbelle and the East Ridge zone at Red Chris at the same scale.

The Red Chris cross section is taken from "Newcrest Mining Limited - Exploration Update 10 March 2021" and shows the location of the East Ridge discovery hole, RC678. The newly discovered higher-grade copper-gold zone at New Ingerbelle has similar grades to Red Chris, and the Company believes the overall mineralizing system is comparable in size.

A large geophysical program is also ongoing and is designed to infill and extend previous induced polarization ("IP")/DC resistivity coverage. A 3D survey has been completed at New Ingerbelle and both 3D and 2D surveys have been completed at the Copper Mountain Mine. A magnetotellurics ("MT") survey is currently ongoing at New Ingerbelle and will extend the depth of investigation below the limits of the IP/DC resistivity survey. Large numbers of physical property measurements on drill core, including density, magnetic susceptibility, resistivity and chargeability have also been carried out on recent and historical drill core and will be used to constrain the geophysical modelling. These new geophysical and petrophysical data will be integrated with historical geophysical data and will be used to better define existing targets and to generate new target areas.

Drilling Results

A list of the drill holes including significant intercepts and other details are included in Appendix A. Location maps and cross sections of the four holes are shown in Appendix B. Drilling to date has tested three of the target areas shown in Figure 1 with drilling currently ongoing on a fourth target area. The strategy for Phase 1 of the program is to drill into multiple target areas and then, based on the results, prioritize target areas for follow-up drilling in Phase 2.

Drill Holes CM-DD-894 and CM-DD-895

Drill holes CM-DD-894 and CM-DD-895 (Target area 4 on Figure 1) were drilled 160 metres apart to test a strong IP chargeability feature (on the most westerly line from the 2007 IP/DC resistivity survey) located immediately north of the Copper Mountain Stock ("CMS") and on trend to the northwest from the current mining area in the Copper Mountain main pit shown in Figure 1. Appendix B, Figure 3 shows a location map and Figure 4 shows a cross section with drill holes CM-DD-894 and CM-DD-895. The highest-grade intervals occur within zones of porphyry-related hydrothermal breccia, including a 42-metre zone grading 0.74% CuEq from 480 metres depth in hole CM-DD-895.

Most of the previous drilling in this area has consisted of relatively short holes. A drill hole from 2008 (08P1-22), located approximately 200 metres to the west of the current drilling, intersected a 46-metre zone grading 0.65% CuEq from 374 metres at depth. Reconnaissance mapping of the area in 2022 identified a large, approximately 300 x 300 metre, zone with porphyry-style veins and related potassic alteration and anomalous copper values. Mapping also located two historical adits in the area. Grab samples from waste piles outside these adits returned values greater than 1% Cu in rocks with A-quartz veins, chalcopyrite veinlets and Kspar-biotite-magnetite alteration.

Both holes intersected copper-gold mineralization below the current Mineral Resource, and further drilling in the area is warranted. This area of the deposit is the location of the future haul road to New Ingerbelle and a deeper reserve pit would have a positive impact on road construction costs and haul distances.

Drill Hole CM-DD-896

Drill hole CM-DD-896 (Target area 1 on Figure 1) was a 200-metre undercut of high-grade porphyry-hosted copper-gold mineralization in a number of 2021 drill holes, including drill hole 21IG-11 located in the southwest area of New Ingerbelle (See Appendix B, Figure 5 and 6). Drill hole CM-DD-896 intersected a wide zone of chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization hosted in Nicola Group rocks, Lost Horse porphyry dykes and related hydrothermal breccias. The highest-grade interval of 56 metres at 1.00% CuEq is mainly hosted in a biotite-sulfide cemented hydrothermal breccia. The mineralization intersected in this drill hole is below the current Mineral Resource, and the mineralized zone remains open to the southwest towards the CMS contact.

Drill Hole CM-DD-897

Drill hole CM-DD-897 (Target area 2 on Figure 1) was a 200-metre undercut of the previous deepest drill hole at New Ingerbelle, 20IG01, which intersected a number of intervals of high-grade copper-gold mineralization (See Appendix B, Figure 7). Mineralization in CM-DD-897 is hosted within igneous breccias and Nicola Group country rocks and consists of a chalcopyrite-pyrite sulphide assemblage associated with potassic alteration (hydrothermal quartz-magnetite, biotite and potassium feldspar), with local pyrrhotite associated with specific lithological units within the Nicola Group. The interval is also cut by narrow Lost Horse porphyry dykes, with quartz-chalcopyrite veins, chalcopyrite-pyrite veinlets, and locally intense potassic alteration. The highest-grade interval, 8.85 metres at 5.37% CuEq, consists of a quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite-pyrite assemblage, hosted in what appears to be intensely altered Nicola Group rocks.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core was cut and sampled at the Copper Mountain Mine core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in plastic bags together with sample tags and grouped in "apple crates" for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Sample size is approximately 2 metres for HQ and 3 metres for NQ core diameters but may vary to honour geological contacts. Sample weights typically varied from 5 to 10 kilograms. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralization. Drill core samples were transported by road to the laboratory. Sample preparation and assay analysis was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited MSALABS in Langley, British Colombia. All samples were dried, crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, with a 250-gram split pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/MS determination (method IMS-230). Overlimit (>10,000 ppm) copper was determined using ICP-AES (method ICF-6Cu). Gold analyses were determined by 30-gram fire assay with an AAS finish (method FAS-111). Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material ("CRMs"), blank material and duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20). Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in Excel and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analyzed batches. Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in an Excel database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data. Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved. Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled. There are no known issues that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the analytical data from the drill program presented herein.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration targets, exploration results, Mineral Resources or ore reserves is based on information compiled by Patrick Redmond, Ph.D., P. Geo. Patrick Redmond is a full-time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Patrick Redmond consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Qualified Person

Patrick Redmond is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain owns 75% of the Copper Mountain Mine, which is located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent on average per year. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Copper Mountain does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Copper Mountain's expectations or beliefs regarding future events.

In certain circumstances, forward-looking statements can be identified by, but are not limited to, statements which use terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "forecasts", "guidance", scheduled", "target" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. In this news release, certain forward-looking statements are identified, including information with respect to the Company's strategy, plans and expectations in connection with its continuing exploration program, anticipated production at the Copper Mountain Mine, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others, the successful exploration of the Company's property in Canada, market price, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the Company's ability to comply with its financial covenants under its bond terms and meet its future cash commitments, extreme weather events, material and labour shortages, the protection of the Company's IT systems or a component of such systems impacting the Company's reputation and results of operations, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this document and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including the management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and the annual information form dated March 27, 2023, each filed on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain has attempted to identify important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements and opportunities to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause the Company's results, performance, achievements and opportunities not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. While the Company believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX A: Drill Hole Data

Table 1: Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) CM-DD-894 678804 5467470 1062 180 -55.00 605 CM-DD-895 678802 5467615 1062 170 -63.00 773 CM-DD-896 677307 5467632 1136 310 -65.00 1064 CM-DD-897 678070 5468110 875 255 -60.00 1090

Table 2: Significant Intercept Table(1,2,3)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) CuEq% Cu% Au g/t Ag g/t CM-DD-894 59.08 95.08 36.00 0.61 0.46 0.21 0.93 including 68.83 87.34 18.51 1.04 0.79 0.35 1.62

107.18 126.00 18.82 0.22 0.17 0.07 0.32

297.39 314.14 16.75 1.91 1.65 0.35 3.02 CM-DD-895 137.10 153.45 16.35 0.60 0.50 0.13 1.19

479.54 521.13 41.59 0.74 0.64 0.13 1.47 CM-DD-896 464.20 572.47 108.27 0.76 0.59 0.23 2.13 including 465.56 521.50 55.94 1.00 0.79 0.27 3.59

597.00 619.85 22.85 0.28 0.21 0.10 0.32

690.75 713.00 22.25 0.45 0.35 0.14 0.51 CM-DD-897 24.00 88.70 64.70 0.47 0.31 0.23 0.79

Assays Pending













208.62 242.00 33.38 0.25 0.17 0.11 0.34

255.20 329.78 74.58 0.29 0.21 0.12 0.37 including 257.10 278.57 21.47 0.62 0.42 0.28 0.71

352.30 419.20 66.90 0.28 0.19 0.13 0.28

455.00 503.00 48.00 0.25 0.17 0.11 0.26

616.70 648.08 31.38 0.42 0.33 0.13 0.38

607.73 648.08 40.35 0.36 0.28 0.12 0.32

674.00 698.18 24.18 0.23 0.16 0.10 0.28

722.00 912.75 190.75 0.66 0.45 0.32 0.41 including 808.90 912.75 103.85 1.01 0.65 0.52 0.53 including 867.50 912.75 45.25 1.50 0.94 0.83 0.74 including 903.90 912.75 8.85 5.37 3.12 3.33 2.20

Notes: 1. Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width). CuEq >0.13%, minimum 15 metres downhole

length, maximum internal waste dilution of 15 metres, and a maximum consecutive waste of 10 metres. Higher-grade included

intervals are reported at CuEq >0.3%, >0.5% and >1.0%, with a minimum 5 metre downhole length for the >1.0% composites 2. Copper and gold grades are reported to 2 significant figures. Copper equivalent values (CuEq%) are calculated using metal prices

of US$3.60, US$1,650, US$21.35 and for Cu, Au, and Ag, respectively, with no metal recovery factors applied. 3. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the Company's geology team

before being cut. Half core HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained at site for future

reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates, standards and blanks to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of

hole) is rounded to the nearest metre for reporting purposes.

APPENDIX B: LOCATION MAPS AND CROSS SECTIONS

Figure 3 shows a plan map with the location of holes CM-DD-894 and CM-DD-895. Previous drill holes are colour-coded by grade. Most of the previous drilling in this area has consisted of relatively short holes (see Figure 4). Note the location of two historical adits. C-C' shows the locations of the cross section shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4 shows a cross section with drill holes CM-DD-894 and CM-DD-895 plotted on a 2D IP chargeability data. Reserve pit and Whittle Resource Shell are based on Copper Mountain's NI 43-101 technical report titled "Life-of-Mine Plan and 65 kt/d Expansion Study Update NI 43-101 Technical Report, Princeton, British Columbia" with an effective date of August 1, 2022 and dated September 30, 2022 (the "2022 Technical Report").

Figure 5 shows the location of drill holes CM-DD-896 and CM-DD-897 as well as previous drill holes at New Ingerbelle, with the drill holes colour coded by grade. Lines A-A' and B-B' show locations of cross sections shown in Figures 6 and 7, respectively. The reserve pit is based on the 2022 Technical Report.

Figure 6 provides a cross section showing drill hole CM-DD-897 and the outline of high-grade copper-gold zone (>1.0% CuEq), shown by the dashed red line and red shading. Drill hole CM-DD-897 intersected the highest-grade and most gold-rich, copper-gold mineralization yet discovered at New Ingerbelle and shows that the mineralizing system is getting stronger at depth. Drill holes 20IG-01 and 21IG-38 noted in the figure were drilled in 2021 and previously reported by the Company. The location of the cross section is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 7 provides a cross section showing hole CM-DD-897 looking Northeast. The location of the cross section is shown in Figure 5.

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation