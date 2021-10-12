Copper Mountain Mining Announces Positive Drill Results at Cameron Copper Project in Australia, Three Large Mineralized Zones Identified

Please see Appendices 2 to 11 for drill hole locations and plans. Appendices 12 and 13 have a complete drill hole table and associated data. Highlights from the drill program:

C6 Target

Hole QMR018 returned 39 metres of 0.50% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au.

Hole QMR021 returned 28 metres of 0.58% Cu and 0.03 g/t Au .

. Hole QMR022 returned 80 metres of 0.44% Cu and 0.02 g/t Au .

. Hole QMR023 returned 91 metres of 0.25% Cu and 0.02 g/t Au .

. Hole QMR025 returned 135 metres of 0.37% Cu and 0.03 g/t Au .

. Hole QMR026 returned 40 metres of 0.36% Cu and 0.02 g/t Au.

Hole QMR027 returned 29 metres of 0.45% Cu and 0.04 g/t Au.

C1 Target

Hole CPR660 returned 11 metres of 1.35% Cu and 0.74 g/t Au .

. Hole CPR661 returned 30 metres of 0.64% Cu and 0.25 g/t Au .

. Hole CPR667 returned 25 metres of 0.73% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au .

. Hole CPR670 returned 84 metres of 0.56% Cu and 0.97g/t Au .

. Hole CPR671 returned 36 metres of 0.57% Cu and 0.28g/t Au .

. Hole CPR673 returned 20 metres of 0.32% Cu and 1.13g/t Au.

C2 Target

Hole RED010 returned 95 metres 0.30% Cu and 0.04 g/t Au .

. Includes: 8 metres of 0.78% Cu and 0.12 g/t Au.



Includes: 11 metres of 0.45% Cu and 0.05 g/t Au.

Hole RED011 returned 123 metres of 0.24% Cu and 0.01 g/t Au .

. Hole RED013 returned:

79 metres of 0.25% Cu and 0.01 g/t Au .

.

51 metres of 0.41% Cu and 0.01 g/t Au .

. Hole RED020 returned 139 metres of 0.22% Cu and 0.01 g/t Au.

"These results are very promising and validate these priority targets," commented Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "They indicate that there is a potential for a larger mineralized system. This was an initial exploratory drill program to test the geophysical and geochemistry work done to date. These mineralized zones show more continuity with increased drilling. The drilled zones remain open to expansion, and there are numerous targets yet to be drill tested. More drilling is required, and we plan on putting a systematic program in place to develop these targets with additional drilling this year and into 2022. The current results confirm our belief that there is potential for discovery of copper resources."

Overview

Systematic definition of large mineralized systems at Cameron is the goal of the current exploration program. The ongoing drill program will test mineralization laterally and to depth to establish economic potential. The C6, C1 and C2 targets were the focus of the initial phase of this work plan. The drill program included 7 diamond core and 41 reverse circulation (RC) hammer holes. At C6, C1 and C2 targets, the drilling intersected both oxide and sulphide mineralization at varying depths. Mineralized zones are open, and the extent of mineralization as indicated by surface geochemistry or geophysical data have not been fully tested. The host rocks, intersected mineralization, and the element association is typical of IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) deposits. The Company is undertaking further exploration drilling at Cameron in 2021, with a more extensive resource drill program proposed for 2022.

Cameron mineralization combines disseminated, fracture-controlled and strata-bound styles similar to the Eva IOCG deposits. The drilled C6, C1 and C2 targets are part of a cluster of copper-in-soil anomalies along a broad North-South structural corridor. Eva's Mineral Resource sits within the northern half of this same corridor. Eva has a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource (inclusive of Mineral Reserves) of 261 million tonnes grading 0.42% copper and 0.04 g/t gold, containing an estimated 2.4 billion pounds of copper and 330,000 oz of gold (for further information please see the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Eva Copper Project Feasibility Study Update, North West Queensland, Australia", dated May 7, 2020 with an effective date of January 31, 2020). See Appendix 14.

C6 Target (Quamby)

At C6 (Appendix 3), copper mineralization has been drill tested by 3 diamond and 19 RC holes with broad spacing over a 1 kilometre strike length. The target area includes the historic Quamby gold mine, from which 75,600 ounces of gold were recovered from leaching operations in the 1980's and 1990's. The reported drilling herein tested mineralization southwest of the mine workings beneath a large copper and gold-in-soil anomaly.

The RC drilling was relatively shallow and consisted of 15 holes on sections spaced at 60 to 100 metre intervals with the objective of testing the copper-gold soil anomaly. The drilling indicates a continuous zone of copper mineralization, which is up to 145 metres wide and consists of lower-grade copper, with higher-grade zones localized in a major fold hinge. Mineralization occurs as disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite hosted in strongly altered metasediments below the weathered zone, which is approximately 25 to 75 metres deep. Oxide mineralization in the weathered zone consists of malachite, native copper and chalcocite, similar to Eva's 'copper-only' type deposits. All mineralization is open along strike and at depth.

C1 Target (Companion)

At C1 (Appendix 6), the mineralized system appears extensive, with soil anomalies defined over an area of 0.6 kilometres by 3 kilometres. The southern part of the anomaly remains undrilled. Drilling to date has only tested 1.2 kilometres of the surface strike length. Appendix 6 provides a drilling plan related to soil anomalies and illustrates the broad zone of multiple intercepts and the relationship to the much larger copper-in-soils anomaly.

The new drill results combined with those from previous campaigns, together with geology and soil geochemistry, confirm the discovery of a large, structurally controlled copper-gold system. Mineralization consisting of chalcopyrite and pyrite, is hosted in variably altered metasediments. In the weathered zone, mineralization occurs as malachite and goethite, commonly to depths of 20 metres but locally up to 75 metres. The higher grade mineralization formed within the primary structures as discrete lodes and shoots. The mineralization is open along strike and at depth.

C2 Target (Reaper)

At C2 (Appendix 9), copper mineralization has been drilled systematically within zones having lateral extents of 1.2 kilometers by 0.55 kilometers, within a more extensive 3-kilometre-long area of coincident geochemical and geophysics anomalies.

Drilling consisted of 4 diamond and 7 RC holes. Holes were drilled on 200 metre spaced sections on the larger northern zone, and 100 metre sections on the southern zone. The drilling identified multiple higher-grade tenor zones within broader lower grade mineralization envelopes, which were drilled to vertical depths of 160 metres in the southern zone and 200 metres in the northern zone. Copper mineralization varies from disseminated to fracture-fill veinlets of chalcopyrite, chalcocite, and native copper hosted in strongly altered metasediments. However, malachite and goethite form the mineralization in the near surface oxide zone. Mineralization is open along strike and at depth.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drillholes were logged by geologists at the rig (RC) or at the Company's central exploration office (DD) using company standard logging procedures. DD core and RC samples are transported to the Company's exploration office area by geological staff. RC samples were rotary split at the drill rig with a typical sub-sample sizes of 2kg. RC duplicate sub-samples were rifle split. Sample intervals are marked on DD core which is halved by diamond saw; quarter core used for duplicates. Sample length is usually 1m for RC and for diamond core. Blanks, field duplicates and certified standards are inserted into the sample stream at a 1:10 ratio. The RC chip and half core samples are sent in sealed shipping crates to an accredited commercial laboratory (ALS) where samples are dried, crushed, split, pulverized and assayed. Such laboratory is independent from Copper Mountain. The pulverized sample is analyzed by 50 g fire assay and multielement ME-ICP that includes copper, with a detection limit of 10,000 ppm. On return of gold values > 100 ppm Au and copper values >1% Cu; a second series of analyses are completed using appropriate 'ore grade' methods. The drill samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. The results from QA/QC samples are routinely analyzed by the database manager and geologist on a batch and campaign basis. There are no known issues that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the analytical data from the drill program presented herein.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration targets, exploration results, Mineral Resources or ore reserves is based on information compiled by Peter Holbek, B.Sc (Hons), M.Sc. P. Geo. Mr. Holbek is a full time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Holbek consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Peter Holbek is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Appendix 12: Significant Drill Intercept Summary

Hole ID From To Interval Grade Grade (m) (m) (m) Cu% Au (ppm) C6 Target (Quamby) QMR018 12 51 39 0.50 0.13 inc. 16 48 32 0.56 0.16

66 73 7 0.11 0 QMR019 49 64 15 0.11 0.02 QMR020 No significant intercepts to report. QMR021 1 33 32 0.18 0.01

38 66 28 0.58 0.03 inc. 56 66 10 1.28 0.01 QMR022 1 81 80 0.44 0.02 inc. 1 7 6 0.51 0.05 and 22 57 35 0.43 0.02 and 65 81 16 0.80 0.02 QMR023 2 93 91 0.25 0.02 inc. 50 83 33 0.36 0.04 QMR024 15 69 54 0.24 0.01 inc. 21 26 5 0.43 0 and 48 56 8 0.34 0 and 63 67 4 0.60 0 QMR025 33 168 135 0.37 0.03 inc. 34 66 32 0.42 0.04 and 71 83 12 0.38 0.05 and 88 95 7 0.59 0.02 QMR026 7 47 40 0.36 0.02 inc. 14 23 9 0.48 0.07 and 33 41 8 0.78 0 QMR027 48 77 29 0.45 0.04 inc. 51 69 18 0.65 0.06 QMR028 105 132 27 0.14 0.06 QMR029 7 13 6 0.17 0.01

38 60 22 0.30 0.04 inc. 50 59 9 0.48 0.03

66 75 9 0.19 0 QMR030 38 65 27 0.23 0.06 inc. 55 65 10 0.37 0.06 QMR031 72 88 16 0.19 0.04 QMR032 0 55 55 0.22 0.02 C1 Target (Companion) CPD656 67 72 5 0.07 0.04 CPD657 181 189 8 0.58 0.01 CPR658 46 65 19 0.21 0.09

74 99 25 0.45 0.17 inc. 85 98 13 0.63 0.25 CPR659 No significant intercepts to report. CPR660 3 8 5 0.12 0.03

52 63 11 1.35 0.74 CPR661 12 42 30 0.64 0.25 inc. 23 41 18 0.98 0.38

103 121 18 0.70 0.16 inc. 103 112 9 0.78 0.17 CPR662 No significant intercepts to report. CPR663 24 33 9 0.41 0.01 CPR664 0 26 26 0.19 0.07 inc. 18 23 5 0.47 0.17 CPR665 7 13 6 0.39 0.40

32 46 14 0.71 0.57 CPR666 18 25 7 0.71 0.72 CPR667 1 26 25 0.73 0.13 inc. 1 16 15 1.15 0.18

40 47 7 0.20 0.12 CPR668 55 73 18 0.34 0.36 CPR669 84 100 16 0.22 0.06 CPR670 0 84 84 0.56 0.97

90 95 5 0.50 0.97 CPR671 19 55 36 0.57 0.28 inc. 22 53 31 0.64 0.31 CPR672 23 29 6 0.09 0.06

34 38 4 0.50 1.85

58 70 12 0.30 0.11 inc. 58 67 9 0.35 0.09 CPR673 15 35 20 0.32 1.13 inc. 28 32 4 1.13 5.39 CPR674 35 40 5 0.19 0.05

82 91 9 0.58 0.3 CPR675 4 15 11 0.39 0.26 inc. 6 13 7 0.51 0.35 CPR676 85 94 9 0.84 0.31 C2 Target (Reaper) RED010 4.1 17 12.9 0.12 0.01

29 124 95 0.30 0.04 inc. 37 45 8 0.78 0.12 inc. 71 82 11 0.45 0.05 inc. 89 94 5 0.43 0.04 RED011 72 195 123 0.24 0.01 inc. 155 161 6 0.43 0 and 178 182 4 0.50 0 and 188 194.4 6.4 0.77 0 RED012 59 96.8 37.8 0.32 0 inc. 72 83 11 0.58 0.01

103.9 123 19.1 0.21 0.01

129 172.6 43.6 0.23 0 RED013 4.5 46 41.5 0.28 0.01 inc. 4.5 14 9.5 0.58 0.01

68 82.7 14.7 0.13 0

89.9 168.7 78.8 0.25 0.01 inc. 155 163 8 0.72 0.01

170 221.4 51.4 0.41 0.01 inc. 172 180 8 0.48 0.01 and 185 205 20 0.56 0.01 RER014 0 65 65 0.15 0.01

101 171 70 0.19 0.01 RER015 10 68 58 0.25 0.02 inc. 14 22 8 0.53 0.04

85 123 38 0.42 0.01 inc. 86 94 8 1.30 0.03 RER016 0 89 89 0.16 0.03 inc. 40 44 4 0.65 0.11

102 119 17 0.41 0.04 inc. 104 110 6 0.75 0.06 RER017 10 67 67 0.23 0.03 inc. 14 25 11 0.54 0.07 RER018 120 128 8 0.51 0.02

156 170 14 0.12 0.01 RER019 15 33 18 0.13 0.02

52 75 23 0.15 0.01 RER020 0 97 97 0.16 0.01

132 271 139 0.22 0.01 inc. 148 154 6 0.53 0.01 inc. 230 239 9 0.55 0.01

*Intercepts calculated at 4 m minimum interval, and maximum 4 m internal dilution with a cut-off grade of 0.10% Cu (0.3% Cu inclusive).

Appendix 13: Drill Hole Location Details

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Maximum

Depth (m) (m) (m) (o) (o) (m) C6 Prospect (Quamby) RC QMR018 413931 7745721 215 358 -61 90 QMR019 414017 7745724 215 359 -61 120 QMR020 414079 7745741 216 358 -61 120 QMR021 414146 7745805 217 309 -60 120 QMR022 414168 7745841 217 270 -60 168 QMR023 414165 7745900 219 269 -60 114 QMR024 414152 7745979 220 252 -60 102 QMR025 414268 7745901 219 269 -59 186 QMR026 414101 7746075 222 251 -59 96 QMR027 414084 7746181 224 252 -59 108 QMR028 414052 7746266 224 220 -61 132 QMR029 413949 7746305 224 222 -60 96 QMR030 413897 7746361 221 221 -61 96 QMR031 413856 7746449 222 220 -59 96 QMR032 414084 7745833 216 170 -61 96 C1 Prospect (Companion) Diamond CPD655 413604 7740706 208 93 -65 101.5 CPD656 413550 7740600 212 90 -42 197 CPD657 413774 7740591 207 91 -43 211.9 RC CPR658 413371 7740596 212 89 -61 108 CPR659 413607 7740808 208 90 -60 78 CPR660 413588 7740848 208 89 -61 78 CPR661 413878 7740953 210 90 -57 132 CPR662 413950 7741025 208 270 -60 102 CPR663 413831 7741104 213 90 -60 102 CPR664 413854 7741105 212 89 -60 54 CPR665 413878 7741170 211 93 -61 84 CPR666 413853 7741171 212 90 -60 102 CPR667 413949 7741241 208 272 -60 78 CPR668 413999 7741184 207 273 -60 102 CPR669 414019 7741200 208 272 -61 138 CPR670 413992 7741241 208 276 -60 114 CPR671 413649 7741164 214 93 -60 78 CPR672 413648 7741248 215 96 -60 96 CPR673 413822 7741416 211 273 -60 78 CPR674 413564 7740849 209 90 -61 102 CPR675 413578 7740803 207 89 -59 78 CPR676 413554 7740800 209 90 -61 102 C2 Prospect (Reaper) Diamond RED010 413939 7732161 273 127 -60 155.5 RED011 413784 7733375 245 90 -60 242.3 RED012 413784 7733376 245 87 -45 211.8 RED013 413722 7733771 268 88 -61 221.8 RC RER014 413885 7732108 269 136 -71 174 RER015 413887 7732107 269 137 -55 150 RER016 413809 7731997 247 139 -70 150 RER017 413811 7731995 247 136 -55 150 RER018 413847 7733174 245 111 -60 204 RER019 413754 7733968 263 95 -60 180 RER020 413708 7733609 252 88 -60 300

