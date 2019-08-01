Copper Mountain Mining Announces Q2 2019 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC | ASX:C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces second quarter 2019 financial and operating results. All currency is in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. All results are reported on a 100% basis. The Company's Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.CuMtn.com and www.sedar.com.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Production for the second quarter of 2019 was 22.1 million pounds of copper equivalent (comprised of 18.4 million pounds of copper, 6,922 ounces of gold and 65,707 ounces of silver).

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $65.1 million , from the sale of 17.9 million pounds of copper, 7,044 ounces of gold and 55,276 ounces of silver, net of pricing adjustments.

, from the sale of 17.9 million pounds of copper, 7,044 ounces of gold and 55,276 ounces of silver, net of pricing adjustments. C1 cash cost per pound of copper produced was US$1.74 and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) per pound of copper produced was US$1.85 .

and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) per pound of copper produced was . Earnings per share was $0.01 and adjusted earnings per share was $0.00 for the second quarter of 2019.

and adjusted earnings per share was for the second quarter of 2019. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $23.7 million .

. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was $43.9 million .

"The second quarter was another consistent operating quarter," commented Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "We maintained our cash position, paid down our debt and continued to advance our growth opportunities while achieving predictable and reliable results quarter in and quarter out."

He added, "We expect production to be stronger in the second half of 2019 as we move into higher grade ore, and we remain on track to achieve our annual 2019 production guidance."

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, Copper Mountain Mine (100% Basis) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Mine







Total tonnes mined (000s) 16,139 19,520 33,593 36,104 Ore tonnes mined (000s) 3,007 4,030 5,821 10,548 Waste tonnes (000s) 13,132 15,490 27,772 25,555 Stripping ratio 4.37 3.84 4.77 2.42









Mill







Tonnes milled (000s) 3,764 3,368 7,314 6,860 Feed Grade (Cu%) 0.28 0.34 0.29 0.33 Recovery (%) 78.2 80.5 79.9 79.6 Operating time (%) 95.0 89.2 94.0 90.9 Tonnes milled (TPD) 41,363 37,011 40,409 37,901









Production







Copper (000s lb) 18,450 20,030 37,060 39,936 Gold (oz) 6,922 6,524 14,049 12,594 Silver (oz) 65,707 68,404 127,987 146,313









Sales







Copper (000s lb) 17,931 20,411 37,279 42,152 Gold (oz) 7,044 6,484 14,070 12,975 Silver (oz) 55,276 71,269 120,268 151,838









C1 cash cost per pound of copper produced (US$)(1) 1.74 1.56 1.75 1.76 All-in-sustaining cost (AISC) per pound of copper produced (US$)(1) 1.85 1.78 1.86 1.96 Cost of Sales per pound of copper (US$/lb sold (net)) 2.06 1.98 2.01 2.07 Average realized copper price (US$) 2.72 3.12 2.79 3.15









(1) Non-GAAP performance measure. See MD&A for details.









In Q2 2019, the Copper Mountain Mine produced 18.4 million pounds of copper, 6,922 ounces of gold, and 65,707 ounces of silver compared to 20.0 million pounds of copper, 6,524 ounces of gold, and 68,404 ounces of silver in Q2 2018. This represents a decrease of 8% and 4% for copper and silver respectively and a 6% increase in gold. During the quarter, the mine processed a total of 3.8 million tonnes of ore at an average feed grade of 0.28% Cu and with a copper recovery of 78.2%. The slightly lower recovery during the quarter was due to mining some oxidized ore but was more than offset by the increased mill availability which averaged 95%. The Copper Mountain Mine remains on track to achieve production guidance for the year.

In Q2 2019, approximately 1.5 million tonnes of ore that was fed to the mill came from the ore stockpile and was included in the average feed grade for the quarter. Increased gold production in Q2 2019 can be attributed to higher head grades as compared to Q2 2018.

C1 cash cost per pound of copper produced for Q2 2019 was US$1.74, as compared to US$1.56 realized in Q2 2018. The increase in cost per pound was primarily a result of lower production in Q2 2019 as compared to Q2 2018. In addition, increased costs were incurred for planned maintenance of the shovels and haul trucks. C1 cash cost was positively impacted by the cost associated with stripping in excess of the average life of mine strip ratio. The total cash value of deferred stripping in Q2 2019 was $10.7 million, compared to $12.5 million in Q2 2018.

Site cash costs for Q2 2019 were $46.9 million and C1 cash costs were $42.8 million, both in line with the previous eight quarters. The consistency in costs over the past quarters demonstrates reliable production and operation at the Copper Mountain Mine quarter-after-quarter.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

Results and Highlights (100%) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (In thousands of CDN$, except for per share amounts) 2019 $ 2018 $ 2019 $ 2018 $ Financial







Revenue 65,144 84,204 152,014 162,150 Gross profit 1,636 20,672 24,912 26,984 Gross profit before depreciation(1) 6,801 32,680 36,416 54,448 Net income (loss) 2,529 3,638 20,355 (2,828) Earnings (loss) per share – basic 0.01 0.01 0.07 (0.02) Adjusted earnings (1) 917 11,095 5,119 22,682 Adjusted earnings per share – basic 0.00 0.06 0.03 0.08 EBITDA(1) 10,257 22,552 42,121 34,037 Adjusted EBITDA 6,811 30,009 26,885 59,547 Cash flow from operations 23,685 40,121 47,374 42,139 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period



43,896 72,090









(1) Non-GAAP performance measure. See MD&A for details.









In Q2 2019, revenue was $65.1 million, net of pricing adjustments and treatment charges, compared to $84.2 million in Q2 2018. Q2 2019 revenue is based on the sale of 17.9 million pounds of copper, 7,044 ounces of gold, and 55,276 ounces of silver and on an average realized copper price of US$2.72 per pound. This compares to 20.4 million pounds of copper, 6,484 ounces of gold and 71,269 ounces of silver sold in Q2 2018 and an average realized copper price of US$3.12 per pound. Revenue was lower as a result of selling fewer pounds of copper and realizing a lower copper price during the quarter as compared to Q2 2018. Further, revenue in Q2 2019 included a negative mark to market adjustment of $3.2 million as compared to a negative mark to market adjustment of $1.3 million for Q2 2018.

Cost of sales in Q2 2019 was $63.5 million as compared to $63.5 million for Q2 2018. Unit cost of sales was US$2.06 per pound of copper sold, net of precious metals credits for Q2 2019, as compared to US$1.98 per pound of copper sold, net of precious metals credits for Q2 2018. The increase in unit cost of sales is a result of selling fewer pounds of copper during the quarter as compared to Q2 2018.

Gross profit for Q2 2019 was $1.6 million as compared to $20.7 million for Q2 2018 and net income was $2.5 million for Q2 2019 as compared to $3.6 million for Q2 2018. The decrease in net income for Q2 2019, as compared to the net income for Q2 2018, was a result of: 1) lower revenue due to fewer pounds of copper sold and a lower realized copper price; 2) a negative mark to market adjustment of $3.2 million included in revenue in Q2 2019 as compared to a negative mark to market adjustment of $1.3 million for Q2 2018; 3) cost of sales including lower depreciation of $5.2 million for Q2 2019 compared to $12 million for Q2 2018 as a result of an increased reserve base in 2018 over which these costs are depreciated; and 4) the inclusion of a non-cash unrealized foreign exchange gain of $6.7 million in Q2 2019 as compared to a non-cash unrealized foreign exchange loss of $6.4 million in Q2 2018, a differential of approximately $13 million, which was primarily related to the Company's debt that is denominated in US dollars.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

Copper Mountain Mill Expansion

During the quarter, the Company continued to advance its expansion of the existing Copper Mountain Mine mill, which is planned to increase throughput to 45,000 tonnes per day from 40,000 tonnes per day and also improve copper recovery. The expansion project includes the installation of a third ball mill that the Company has already purchased and is currently being stored overseas. The foundation design for the new ball mill is currently being completed and the Company plans to ship the ball mill in the third quarter to arrive at the mine site before year end. Final test work and design for the cleaner circuit was completed in the second quarter, in addition to the engineering required for the new mill maintenance shop. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the new higher capacity SAG Mill screen was installed and tie-ins for the new ball mill were completed during a planned mill shutdown for re-lining existing mills in early July.

Eva Copper Project

The Company is currently executing a drilling program to test additional exploration targets proximal to Eva Copper's main deposit, Little Eva, as well as to support metallurgical studies and down dip extensions of the Blackard deposit. Blackard is not currently included in the Eva Copper feasibility study and has the potential to add a material volume of high grade tonnage to the existing planned mill feed. Following completion of this year's drill program and metallurgical testwork, the Company will incorporate the results into an updated Eva Copper feasibility study planned for announcement in Q1 2020.

Q2 2019 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 7:30 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss the second quarter 2019 results.

Dial-in information: Toronto and international: 1 (647) 427-7450 North America (toll-free): 1 (888) 231-8191 To participate in the webcast live via computer go to: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2010157/A052FEC7A4C7DC35C45A6CCF8CA82B7C

Replay Call Information Toronto and international: 1 (416) 849-0833 Passcode: 6689529 North America (toll-free): 1 (855) 859-2056 Passcode: 6689529

The conference call replay will be available from 10:30 am (PST) on Thursday, August 1, 2019 until 8:59 pm PST on Thursday, August 8, 2019. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.cumtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent, with average annual production expected to increase to over 110 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 4,000 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars)







June 30, 2019 $ December 31, 2018 $





Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 43,896 46,123 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 11,934 18,923 Inventory 41,890 55,801







97,720 120,847





Reclamation bonds 8,676 8,752 Transaction costs 850 - Deferred tax assets 12,706 13,980 Property, plant and equipment 468,014 448,237 Low grade stockpile 112,437 109,846







700,403 701,662 Liabilities









Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 35,384 37,494 Amounts payable to related parties 80,983 69,026 Current portion of long-term debt 56,008 52,956 Current tax liability 1,381 622

173,756 160,098





Provisions 7,434 6,571 Interest rate swap liability 573 601 Long-term debt 194,768 229,001 Deferred tax liability 2,159 2,135

378,690 398,406 Equity Attributable to shareholders of the Company:



Share capital 263,863 263,822 Contributed surplus 18,475 17,378 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,362) (1,655) Accumulated deficit (34,428) (48,030)

243,548 231,515 Non-controlling interest 78,165 71,741 Total equity 321,713 303,256







700,403 701,662

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30 (Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for number of and earnings per share)







Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 $ 2018 $ 2019 $ 2018 $









Revenue 65,144 84,204 152,014 162,150 Cost of sales (63,508) (63,532) (127,102) (135,166) Gross profit 1,636 20,672 24,912 26,984









Other income and expenses







General and administration (2,631) (3,591) (5,392) (6,065) Share based compensation (526) (381) (1,187) (887) Operating income (loss) (1,521) 16,700 18,333 20,032









Finance income 151 206 254 342 Finance expense (4,442) (3,847) (8,241) (7,361) Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swap (96) 229 (490) 1,002 Foreign exchange (loss) gain 6,709 (6,385) 12,774 (14,461)









Income (loss) before tax 801 6,903 22,630 (446)









Current tax expense (463) (322) (976) (667) Deferred income and resource tax recovery (expense) 2,191 (2,943) (1,299) (1,715)









Net income (loss) 2,529 3,638 20,355 (2,828)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,904) (535) (2,707) (535) Total comprehensive income (loss) 625 3,103 17,648 (3,363)



















Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders of the Company 1,102 2,189 13,602 (3,062) Non-controlling interest 1,427 1,449 6,753 234











2,529 3,638 20,355 (2,828) Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic 0.01 0.01 0.07 (0.02) Diluted 0.01 0.01 0.07 (0.02)









Weighted average shares outstanding, basic (thousands) 188,216 177,440 188,199 156,116









Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (thousands) 190,751 181,756 190,720 160,560









Shares outstanding at end of the period (thousands) 188,237 188,104 188,237 188,104

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 $ 2018 $ 2019 $ 2018 $ Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss) for the period 2,529 3,638 20,355 (2,828)









Adjustments for:







Depreciation 5,183 12,008 11,522 27,464 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (5,906) 5,118 (9,588) 12,526 Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swap 96 (229) 490 (1,002) Deferred income and resource tax expense (2,191) 2,991 1,299 1,708 Finance expense 4,442 3,847 8,241 7,361 Share based compensation 526 381 1,187 608

4,679 27,754 33,506 45,837 Net changes in working capital items 19,006 12,367 13,868 (3,698) Net cash from operating activities 23,685 40,121 47,374 42,139









Cash flows from investing activities







Cash acquired in acquisition of Altona - 29,115 - 29,115 Transaction costs (850) (763) (850) (2,237) Share issue costs - (364) - (364) Deferred stripping activities (10,744) (12,463) (24,344) (12,463) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,560) (10,532) (7,820) (11,871) Net cash (used in) from investing activities (17,154) 4,993 (33,014) 2,180









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds on exercise of options and warrants 19 143 26 199 Advances from non-controlling interest - - 15,035 14,029 Payments made to non-controlling interest - (1,469) (329) (1,469) Loan principal paid (9,541) (9,515) (22,369) (21,893) Interest paid (3,734) (3,818) (6,230) (5,782) Finance lease payments (711) (1,532) (1,274) (3,989) Net cash used in financing activities (13,967) (16,191) (15,141) (18,905)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (615) 599 (1,446) 1,543









(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,051) 29,522 (2,227) 26,957









Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 51,947 42,568 46,123 45,133









Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 43,896 72,090 43,896 72,090















