Copper Mountain Mining Announces Q3 2019 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC | ASX:C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces third quarter 2019 financial and operating results. All currency is in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. All results are reported on a 100% basis.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Production for the third quarter of 2019 was 20.3 million pounds of copper equivalent (comprised of 16.3 million pounds of copper, 6,498 ounces of gold and 57,225 ounces of silver).

C1 cash costs per pound of copper produced was US$2.12 and all in sustaining cost (AISC) per pound of copper was US$2.28 , both net of precious metal credits.

and all in sustaining cost (AISC) per pound of copper was , both net of precious metal credits. Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $62.7 million , from the sale of 17.0 million pounds of copper, 6,400 ounces of gold and 57,426 ounces of silver, net of pricing adjustments.

, from the sale of 17.0 million pounds of copper, 6,400 ounces of gold and 57,426 ounces of silver, net of pricing adjustments. Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.4 million .

. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter was $36.0 million .

. Eva Copper Mineral Resource was increased with the announcement of Blackard Mineral Resource:

Measured and Indicated Resource of 77 million tonnes grading 0.49% of copper containing 836 million pounds of copper (Increases Eva Copper M&I Resource by 66% to 2.1 billion lbs of copper)



Inferred Resource of 19 million tonnes grading 0.49% of copper containing 206 million pounds of copper (Increases Eva Copper Inferred Resource by 118% to 380 million lbs of copper)

"During the third quarter we remained focused on managing our costs during this year's phase of lower grade production and in light of the current copper price environment," commented Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "We have also therefore taken a prudent and conservative approach in advancing the mill expansion project to match our cash flow as we move into a strong 2020 with higher grade and increased production. Consequently, we expect commissioning of the expansion project in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a result, we do not anticipate that any additional funding is required to complete the project."

Mr. Clausen added, "In line with our commitment to maximizing cash flow, we have also improved our life of mine production plan, which will allow for more consistent, higher production at a lower cost"

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS

Mine Production Information Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Copper Mountain Mine (100% Basis) $ $ $ $ Mine







Total tonnes mined (000s) 13,965 18,503 47,558 54,607 Ore tonnes mined (000s) 2,761 5,612 8,582 16,160 Waste tonnes (000s) 11,204 12,891 38,976 38,447 Stripping ratio 4.06 2.30 4.54 2.38 Total tonnes reclaimed from stockpile (000s) 835 - 2,328 -









Mill







Tonnes milled (000s) 3,596 3,802 10,910 10,662 Feed Grade (Cu%) 0.26 0.28 0.28 0.32 Recovery (%) 78.2 79.1 79.3 79.4 Operating time (%) 91.9 92.7 93.3 91.5 Tonnes milled (TPD) 39,087 41,326 39,963 39,055









Production







Copper (000s lb) 16,302 18,283 53,362 58,219 Gold (oz) 6,498 7,532 20,547 20,126 Silver (oz) 57,225 64,889 185,212 211,202









Sales







Copper (000s lb) 17,021 17,612 54,300 59,764 Gold (oz) 6,400 6,349 20,470 19,324 Silver (oz) 57,426 62,487 177,694 214,325









C1 cash cost per pound of copper produced 2.12 1.98 1.87 1.82 (US$)(1) All-in-sustaining cost (AISC) per pound of copper produced 2.28 2.13 1.99 2.00 (US$)(1) Average realized copper price (US$/lb) 2.65 2.77 2.74 3.03





(1) Non-GAAP performance measure. See MD&A for details.

In Q3 2019, the Copper Mountain Mine produced 16.3 million pounds of copper, 6,498 ounces of gold, and 57,225 ounces of silver compared to 18.3 million pounds of copper, 7,532 ounces of gold, and 64,889 ounces of silver in Q3 2018. Lower production is primarily due to grade and tonnage losses in a small isolated area of the Pit2 West pushback when compared to the resource model. This model shortfall has been rectified with additional infill drilling during the quarter and is accounted for in the resulting reserve update the Company announced on October 28, 2019. In addition, the Company began to feed stockpiled ore from the medium grade stock pile in the third quarter to accommodate the development of the Copper Mountain North pit to allow production to commence in 2020.

During the quarter, the mine processed a total of 3.6 million tonnes of ore at an average feed grade of 0.26% Cu and with a copper recovery of 78.2%. Approximately 0.8 million tonnes of ore that was fed to the mill came from the ore stockpile and was included in the average feed grade for the quarter. The slightly lower recovery experienced during the quarter was due to processing some oxidized ore from the mid-grade ore stockpile. Mill availability averaged 91.9% for Q3 2019. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company completed the installation of oil-filled transformers on both ball mills, which should allow for higher tonnage rates going forward. The SAG mill and both ball mills are now operating with oil filled transformers, completing replacement of the dry type transformers. This change is expected to improve long term operational reliability and allow the mills to increase grinding energy input to their original design specifications.

C1 cash cost per pound of copper produced for Q3 2019 was US$2.12, as compared to US $1.98 in Q3 2018. The increase in cost per pound was primarily the result of lower copper production in the period when compared to Q3 2018. C1 cash cost for Q3 2019 was positively impacted by the cost associated with stripping in excess of the average life of mine strip ratio, due to the continued development stripping on the southwest highwall of the CMM main Pit (formerly Pit #3). The total cash value of deferred stripping in Q3 2019 was $8.3 million, compared to $3.1 million in Q3 2018. All-in costs for the quarter, inclusive of deferred stripping costs, were US $2.67 per pound, compared to US $2.52 per pound in Q3 2018.

Site cash costs for Q3 2019 were $49.3 million and C1 cash costs were $45.6 million, both of which are net of deferred stripping. This is in line with the previous quarters. The consistency in total costs over the past quarters demonstrates reliable production and operation at the Copper Mountain Mine quarter-after-quarter.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

Results and Highlights (100%) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands of CDN$, except for per share amounts) $ $ $ $ Financial







Revenue 62,703 60,720 214,717 222,870 Gross profit (loss) (1,428) (9,574) 23,484 17,410 Gross profit before depreciation(1) 4,866 3,815 41,282 58,263 Net income (loss) (10,595) (5,066) 9,760 (7,894) Earnings (loss) per share – basic (0.05) (0.02) 0.03 (0.02) Adjusted earnings (loss)(1) (5,602) (3,002) (482) 7,132 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic (0.03) (0.02) (0.00) 0.04 EBITDA(1) (3,204) 6,882 38,917 40,919 Adjusted EBITDA 1,789 8,946 28,674 68,493 Cash flow from operations 368 (19,650) 46,893 22,489 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period



36,008 41,690



(1) Non-GAAP performance measure. See MD&A for details.

In Q3 2019, revenue was $62.7 million, net of pricing adjustments and treatment charges, compared to $60.7 million in Q3 2018. Q3 2019 revenue is based on the sale of 17.0 million pounds of copper, 6,400 ounces of gold, and 57,426 ounces of silver and on an average realized copper price of US$2.65 per pound. This compares to 17.6 million pounds of copper, 6,349 ounces of gold and 62,487 ounces of silver sold in Q3 2018 and an average realized copper price of US$2.77 per pound. Revenue was slightly higher in Q3 2019 as a result of slightly higher gold sales along with higher gold and silver prices realized when compared to Q3 2018.

Cost of sales in Q3 2019 was $64.1 million as compared to $70.3 million for Q3 2018. Unit cost of sales were US$2.26 per pound of copper sold, net of precious metals credits for Q3 2019, as compared to US$2.60 per pound of copper sold, net of precious metals credits for Q3 2018. The decrease in cost of sales is a result of reduced depreciation due to the increased reserve base announced late in 2018 and due to mining costs of $9.3 million being allocated to deferred stripping in Q3 2019 as compared to $3.8 million in Q3 2018. The decrease in per unit cost of sales in Q3 2019 is a result of increased by-product credits relating to higher gold and silver prices and increased deferred stripping costs in Q3 2019.

The Company reported a gross loss of $1.4 million and a net loss of $10.6 million for Q3 2019, compared to a gross loss of $9.6 million and a net loss $5.1 million for Q3 2018, respectively. The variance in the net loss for Q3 2019, as compared to the net loss for Q3 2018, was a result of several items including: 1) Revenue in Q3 2019 was based on fewer pounds of copper sold at a lower realized price; 2) Revenue in Q3 2019 included a negative mark to market adjustment of $0.9 million as compared to a negative mark to market adjustment of $2.3 million for Q3 2018; 3) Lower depreciation and higher deferred stripping costs in Q3 2019; 4) Cost of sales for Q3 2018 included a $4.2 million write-down to the low-grade stockpile, which was necessary to record the low-grade stockpile to net realizable value, while there was no such adjustment in Q3 2019; and, 5) The inclusion of a non-cash unrealized foreign exchange loss of $4.0 million as compared to a non-cash unrealized foreign exchange gain of $5.4 million in Q3 2018, a differential of approximately $9.4 million, which was primarily related to the Company's debt that is denominated in US dollars.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

Copper Mountain Mill Expansion

During the quarter, the Company continued with engineering work to advance its expansion plans of the existing Copper Mountain Mine mill, which is planned to increase throughput to 45,000 tonnes per day from 40,000 tonnes per day and improve copper recovery as a result of being able to achieve a finer grind of ore. The expansion project includes the installation of a third ball mill that the Company has already purchased.

The Company has re-scheduled and slowed the project development timing to match the 2020 cash flow generation of the mine in the current low copper price environment, such that additional financing is not required to complete the project in fiscal year 2020. As a result, full commissioning has been rescheduled from Q2 2020 to Q4 2020. Project Engineering design has been completed to support commissioning the project in Q4 2020, while Engineering of the cleaner circuit upgrade is well advanced to support earlier commissioning of the cleaner circuit upgrade in mid-2020. During the third quarter, the new higher capacity SAG Mill screen was installed and is operating as expected. Subsequent to the quarter, at the end of October, the third ball mill arrived at the Port of Vancouver and is now on site.

EXPLORATION UPDATE

Copper Mountain Mine

The 2019 exploration drill program for the Copper Mountain Mine is now completed. This included approximately 15,000 metres of drilling with the objective of defining resources adjacent to and below current reserves in high potential areas. As a result of the drilling program that concluded in the third quarter, the Company, subsequent to the end of the third quarter, updated the reserve and resource for the Copper Mountain Mine. Reserves increased by 12% to 477 million tonnes grading 0.23% copper and 0.10 g/t gold for contained metal of 2.47 billion pounds of copper and 1.55 million ounces of gold. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 9% to 599 million tonnes grading 0.23% copper and 0.10 g/t gold for contained metal of 3.08 billion pounds of copper and 2.0 million ounces of gold. Inferred Mineral Resources increased by 16% to 276 million tonnes grading 0.20% copper and 0.10 g/t gold for contained metal of 1.23 billion pounds of copper and 0.88 million ounces of gold. Please refer to press release dated October 28, 2019.

Australia

The 2019 exploration drill program in Australia has been completed. This program included both exploration drilling and metallurgical testwork for the Blackard deposit, which is a large stratabound deposit located within the Company's Eva Copper Project mining leases, five kilometres from the proposed Eva Copper processing plant, in Queensland, Australia. Drilling confirmed a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 77 million tonnes grading 0.49% copper containing 836 million pounds of copper. This brings the Eva Copper Project's Measured and Indicated Resource to 228 million tonnes grading 0.42% copper containing 2.1 billion pounds of copper. The Company also completed extensive metallurgical testwork that has confirmed economic recoveries at Blackard. Based on these results, flotation recoveries are expected to be 90% for the Copper Sulphide Zone and 63% for the Copper Zone, both producing saleable concentrates.

The Blackard deposit was not included in the Eva Copper 2018 feasibility study, and therefore, the Company will now be updating the Eva Copper feasibility study to include this new information, the results of which are planned for release in Q1 2020.

Outlook

The Company expects 2019 production to be at the lower end of the full year guidance range of 72 million to 80 million pounds of copper, as the fourth quarter is expected to be strong with improved throughput and grades planned. The Company is beginning a higher-grade mining sequence at the Copper Mountain Mine as a result of the stripping development work that has been completed year to date. The grade and production is expected to continue to increase throughout 2020, providing for a strong production year for the mine as outlined in the Company's guidance.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars)



September 30, 2019 $ December 31, 2018 $





Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 36,008 46,123 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (note 4) 15,327 18,923 Inventory (note 5) 37,758 55,801







89,093 120,847





Reclamation bonds (note 9) 4,131 8,752 Deferred tax assets 14,736 13,980 Property, plant and equipment (note 6) 485,545 448,237 Low grade stockpile (note 5) 112,754 109,846







706,259 701,662 Liabilities









Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 7) 33,768 37,494 Amounts payable to related parties 105,965 69,026 Current portion of long-term debt (note 8) 34,878 52,956 Current tax liability 1,490 622

176,101 160,098





Provisions (note 9) 18,413 6,571 Interest rate swap liability (note 8) 584 601 Long-term debt (note 8) 197,068 229,001 Deferred tax liability 1,777 2,135

393,943 398,406 Equity Attributable to shareholders of the Company:



Share capital 266,663 263,822 Contributed surplus 18,304 17,378 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,794) (1,655) Accumulated deficit (43,182) (48,030)

235,991 231,515 Non-controlling interest 76,325 71,741 Total equity 312,316 303,256







706,259 701,662

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)















Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2019 $ 2018 $ 2019 $ 2018 $









Revenue (note 11) 62,703 60,720 214,717 222,870 Cost of sales (note 12) (64,131) (70,294) (191,233) (205,460) Gross profit (loss) (1,428) (9,574) 23,484 17,410









Other income and expenses







General and administration (note 12) (3,517) (2,160) (8,908) (8,225) Share based compensation (note 10) (497) (387) (1,684) (1,274) Operating income (loss) (5,442) (12,121) 12,892 7,911









Finance income 135 134 389 476 Finance expense (note 13) (3,454) (3,602) (11,695) (10,963) Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swap (15) 195 (505) 1,197 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (4,041) 5,419 8,733 (9,042)









Income (loss) before tax (12,817) (9,975) 9,814 (10,421)









Current tax (recovery) expense (190) 59 (1,166) (608) Deferred income and resource tax recovery 2,412 4,850 1,113 3,135 Net income (loss) (10,595) (5,066) 9,761 (7,894)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,432) (2,684) (4,139) (3,219) Total comprehensive income (loss) (12,027) (7,750) 5,622 (11,113)









Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders of the Company (8,755) (4,289) 4,848 (7,351) Non-controlling interest (1,840) (777) 4,913 (543)

(10,595) (5,066) 9,761 (7,894) Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic (0.05) (0.02) 0.03 (0.04) Diluted (0.05) (0.02) 0.03 (0.04)









Weighted average shares outstanding, basic (thousands) 190,344 188,116 188,925 166,939









Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (thousands) 191,711 191,435 190,492 170,796









Shares outstanding at end of the period (thousands) 191,331 188,170 191,331 188,170

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended September

30,

2019 $ 2018 $ 2019 $ 2018 $ Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss) for the period (10,595) (5,066) 9,761 (7,894)









Adjustments for:







Depreciation 6,312 13,389 17,834 40,853 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 672 (6,079) (8,916) 6,447 Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swap 15 (195) 505 (1,197) Deferred income and resource tax expense (2,412) (4,849) (1,113) (3,141) Finance expense 3,454 3,602 11,695 10,963 Share based compensation 497 387 1,684 995

(2,057) 1,189 31,450 47,026 Net changes in working capital items (note 15) 2,425 (20,839) 15,443 (24,537) Net cash from operating activities 368 (19,650) 46,893 22,489









Cash flows from investing activities







Cash acquired in acquisition of Altona - - - 29,115 Transaction costs - (54) - (2,291) Share issue costs - - - (364) Deferred stripping activities (8,264) (3,092) (32,608) (15,555) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (6,590) (4,216) (14,486) (16,087) Reclamation bonds 4,545 (387) 4,621 (387) Proceeds on disposal of fixed assets - - - - Net cash (used in) from investing activities (10,309) (7,749) (42,473) (5,569)









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds on exercise of options and warrants 2,284 26 2,310 224 Advances from non-controlling interest 23,294 14,383 38,329 28,412 Payments made to non-controlling interest - (899) (329) (2,367) Loan principal paid (21,189) (12,427) (43,558) (34,320) Interest paid (2,356) (2,275) (8,586) (8,057) Finance lease payments (626) (1,277) (1,900) (5,266) Net cash used in financing activities 1,407 (2,469) (13,734) (21,374)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents 646 (532) (801) 1,011









(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,888) (30,400) (10,115) (3,443)









Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 43,896 72,090 46,123 45,133









Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 36,008 41,690 36,008 41,690

