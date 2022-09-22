Copper Mountain Mining Releases Inaugural ESG Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report entitled "Powering a Sustainable Future".

The report formalizes Copper Mountain's sustainability initiatives dating back to the Company's inception, marking an important milestone in the formalization of Copper Mountain's ESG program and creating a baseline for future disclosure and reporting to relevant and evolving industry standards.

"Our inaugural ESG Report demonstrates our commitment to transparency, open dialogue, and continuous improvement," stated Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "This report outlines how we have integrated ESG into our corporate strategy, our results thus far, and the path we are charting for the future. We will continue to pursue a leadership role in emissions reduction, strive for best-in-class industry performance, and amplify our ESG impact as we support the energy transition with the safe, sustainable production of copper."

The ESG Report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's approach to and performance in respect of key ESG components, including energy and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, reclamation and biodiversity, tailings management, water stewardship, and community support.

Highlights Include:

A commitment to reducing energy consumption and GHG emissions, targeting a 40% reduction in carbon intensity in 2024 as compared to 2019 levels.

A goal of achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2035.

Improved Total Injury Frequency (TIF) rate, decreasing 32% as compared to 2020.

Decreased freshwater use by 35%, decreased water discharged by 94%, and increased net contact water collected by 91%, as compared to 2019 baseline levels.

Increased global female employment and Indigenous representation by 51% and 33%, respectively, in the last six years through the Company's equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Achieved 38% female board representation, surpassing the Company's commitment to have at least 30% female representation on its board by the end of 2022.

Met or exceeded all sustainability targets, which were to achieve a "Yes" or at least an "A" rating on each of the Towards Sustainable Mining ("TSM") protocols.

Copper Mountain has received industry recognition for its sustainability work. The British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation awarded Copper Mountain with the Outstanding Achievement in Mine Reclamation award in the Metal Mine category for its reclamation work on the Wolfe Creek Realignment and Fish Habitat Offsetting Plan. Copper Mountain also received the 2022 TSM Environmental Excellence Award for its innovative Electric Trolley Assist project.

The ESG Report and further information about Copper Mountain's ESG initiatives are available on the Company's website at www.CuMtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project, which is expected add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually, in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". In this news release, certain forward-looking statements are identified, including the anticipated reduction of the Company's energy consumption and GHG emissions, the Company's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2035, and anticipated production at the Copper Mountain Mine and Eva Copper Project. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management's discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

