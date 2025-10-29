Copper Mountain Technologies Announces Raspberry Pi Compatibility for Vector Network Analyzers

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a leader in USB vector network analyzer (VNA) solutions, has announced the release of its new CMT VNA Software, which supports Windows® and Linux® platforms, including Debian Linux distributions on x86 and ARM-based systems, such as the Raspberry Pi.

The software is Initially available for CMT's 1-Port and TR Series VNAs that are most often used in field or embedded S-parameter measurement applications.

"We recognize the importance of giving users control over their measurement setup," said Subbaiah Pemmaiah, Director of Technical Solutions at Copper Mountain Technologies. "With support for Linux and Raspberry Pi, users can now integrate our VNAs into a wider variety of systems—from compact test benches to embedded and automated environments—without sacrificing performance or ease of use."

The new software introduces a clean, intuitive interface designed for maximum efficiency. With only two menu levels and an always-accessible main menu, users can navigate functions without losing context. Streamlined controls make it easy to add markers, traces, or diagrams with a single click, while enhanced mouse tools simplify zooming, limit line creation, and trace manipulation.

By combining open-platform flexibility with intuitive design, the CMT VNA Software is a powerful yet accessible software environment that maintains reliable performance across many applications.

About Copper Mountain Technologies

Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers around the world. It's headquartered in Indianapolis, IN USA, with R&D, manufacturing and service center in Paphos, Cyprus, and sales offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. They offer a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances to 330 GHz. Their VNAs use software for Windows® and Linux® operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. All CMT VNAs include application and automation support, and years of engineering expertise at your disposal.

