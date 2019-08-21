Copper Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Sales Force Automation Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , the leading provider of CRM for G Suite, today announced its inclusion in the Constellation ShortList ™ for the Sales Force Automation category in Q3 2019. The technology vendors and service providers included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

While small and mid-sized companies are often strapped for resources, they still need a solution that will help grow their business and scale accordingly. Traditional software tools, however, aren't designed with the needs of small businesses in mind. Copper puts collaboration and ease-of-use at the forefront by creating a solution that meets business owners in a tool they're already familiar with — G Suite.

"Small and mid-sized businesses need technology solutions that work for them, and can't afford to lose time to traditional CRM burdens such as manual data entry and poor compatibility with other software," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Copper. "Our software is built directly into G Suite, a productivity tool users know and love, giving small business owners the power to successfully run their businesses and deliver exceptional, long-lasting customer experiences. We are honored to be recognized on the Constellation ShortList as it's a testament to our focus on alleviating the pain points of small and mid-sized business owners everywhere."

The Sales Force Automation category identifies the software vendors that best help companies manage customer and prospect relationships. These solutions extend past core competencies and include scalability, extensibility, advanced analytics, productivity tools, etc. More than 70 solutions were evaluated for this category and Copper was among the nine recognized.

"In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we've learned that no two organizations have the same requirements," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved."

"Copper is a cost-effective solution for small and mid-sized business owners that arms them with the tools they need to close more deals," said M.G. Thibaut, chief financial officer at Copper. "Companies that turn to Copper experience seamless team collaboration, more accurate sales forecasts and better customer relationships as a result of less administration-heavy work."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business-model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated every six months with the rapidly changing market conditions.

Recommended CRM for G Suite, Copper is the only CRM that works from your inbox with a seamless integration with G Suite. Copper arms its users with collaboration tools and provides a user-friendly experience to help teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. It is used across teams, from finance to marketing and sales, and automates tasks and statuses for today's digital-first employees at small-to-medium size companies. Copper services more than 10,000+ paid businesses in more than 100 countries, and was recently recognized as No. 115 on Inc.'s prestigious Fast 5000 list. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised $100M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com .

