Copper partners with DocuSign to Enable Small Businesses to Accelerate Business Decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , a Google Cloud-recommended CRM for G Suite, announced today a new integration with DocuSign to allow users to easily prepare, sign, send and manage electronic documents within G Suite. DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate the entire system of agreements, so Copper users can work more efficiently. This integration will help teams and businesses collaborate better, while speeding up the once-manual, paper-based process of signing and sending contracts.

The key benefits of the DocuSign integration will allow Copper users to autofill details, send and manage agreements that require signatures and associate them to any account, contact or pending deal. DocuSign works seamlessly with Copper to allow teams across any organization to stay in sync regarding current status of an agreement, potential bottlenecks in the process, or outstanding needs.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Copper to deliver a more efficient way for businesses to come to an agreement," said Chris Rimer, vice president of business development at DocuSign. "This new integration will automate the entire agreement process for our joint customers - allowing them to do business faster with less risk, lower costs, and better experiences."

Copper customers using DocuSign subscription can easily upload documents, track status and manage the entire agreement process directly through its platform. DocuSign's native integration is available on Copper's Professional and Business plan—read more about how it works here .

"Our new DocuSign integration is part of our continued efforts to provide software that's built for people, not unnecessary processes," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Copper. "We're seeing a shift in the way CRM is used in the modern workforce. It's become a team-focused tool that requires the flexibility to fit the needs of businesses and allow users to share agreements and collaborate easier. DocuSign is helping us achieve this mission."

Copper organizes all customer data to make it useful and accessible in G Suite, so that employees in every department can collaborate and build better customer relationships. DocuSign, also a Recommended G Suite App, is a powerful way that Copper users can work within G Suite so that they never have to interrupt their everyday workflow, thereby eliminating the tedious, time-consuming data entry that causes sales and marketing teams to abandon CRM systems altogether.

About Copper

A recommended CRM for G Suite by Google Cloud, Copper is the only CRM that works from your inbox with a seamless integration with G Suite. Copper arms its users with collaboration tools and provides a user-friendly experience to help teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. It is used across teams, from finance to marketing and sales, and automates tasks and statuses for today's digital-first employees at small-to-medium size companies. Copper services more than 12,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised $100M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com.

