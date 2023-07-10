Copper Pipes and Tubes Global Market to Reach $6.4 Million Tons by 2030: Demand Surges in Medical Gas Systems

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Pipes and Tubes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Copper Pipes and Tubes estimated at 4.5 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 6.4 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

HVAC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach 3.7 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Heat Exchange segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 502.2 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Copper Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 502.2 Thousand Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.4 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.2 Million Tons by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

As Key End-Use Industries Take a Hit, Pandemic Affects Demand for Copper Pipes & Tubes

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Construction Industry: Despite the Pandemic-Induced Short-term Impact, Long-term Prospects Remain Promising

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019-2023

Global Construction Industry Growth: % CAGR for the Period 2015-2020, 2020-2020, 2025-2030, and 2020-2030

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

COVID-19 Impact on Select Regional Construction Sectors

Global Construction Growth Contribution by Country for the Period 2020-2030

Copper Industry on Recovery Mode

Competition

Copper Pipes and Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Copper Pipes and Tubes

Types of Copper Tubes

Copper Tube Sizes

Copper Tube Standards

Joining Methods for Copper Pipes & Tubes

End-Use Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Copper Production Worldwide: An Overview

World Copper Mine Reserves (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country

Global Copper Mine Production (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country for 2020 and 2021

Global Refined Copper Production by Country (in Thousand Metric Tons) for 2020 and 2021

Post COVID-19 Crisis, Copper Production Set to Revive

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

HVAC&R Systems Emerge as the Major Application Market for Copper Pipes and Tubes

Global HVAC Systems Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Market Poised to Benefit from the Use of Copper Pipes & Tubes in Industrial Heat Exchangers

Global Heat Exchangers Market (in US$ Thousand) by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027

Improving Tube Designs Drive Performance Improvements for Industrial Heat Exchangers

Copper Pipes & Tubes Continue Find Demand in Water Distribution Applications

Bactericidal Property Support Use of Copper Tubes in Water Distribution Systems

Despite Emergence of Alternate Materials, Plumbing Remains a Major End-Use Market for Copper Pipes & Tubes

Rising Prominence of Copper Tubes in Heating Systems

Direct-Exchange Geothermal Climate Control Systems

Condensing Tank-less Gas Water Heaters

Solar Thermal Systems

Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Medical Copper Tubing Market: A Promising Market

Manufacture of Medical Copper Tubing

Demand Surges for Copper Pipes & Tubes in Medical Gas Systems

Global Medical Copper Tubing Market by Tube Type for 2022 (E)

Copper Tubes Face Threat from PEX in Medical Applications

Automotive Industry Presents Significant Potential for Copper Pipes & Tubes

COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Automotive Production to Affect Demand for Copper Pipes & Tubes

World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022

Copper Pipes Emerge as Suitable Options for Fire Sprinkler Systems

Plastic-Coated Copper Tubes Address the Needs of Aggressive Environments

Press-Connect and Push-Connect Fittings Gain Prominence

Use of Cupronickel Tubes Gains Traction

Rise in Volumes of Pipes & Tubes Made from Recycled Copper

Rise in Demand for Special Types of Tubes

Copper Holds Potential to Combat Viruses

Threat of Substitution Looms Large on Copper Pipes & Tubes Market

Volatile Copper Prices: A Major Challenge for the Market

Global Copper Prices (in US$ Per Pound ) for the Years 2009-2022 (E)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

