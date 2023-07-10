Copper Pipes and Tubes Global Market to Reach $6.4 Million Tons by 2030: Demand Surges in Medical Gas Systems

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Pipes and Tubes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Copper Pipes and Tubes estimated at 4.5 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 6.4 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

HVAC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach 3.7 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Heat Exchange segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 502.2 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Copper Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 502.2 Thousand Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.4 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.2 Million Tons by the year 2030.

