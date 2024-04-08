Copper Place Global Capital, LLC interim investment advisor to GDVD

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV, approved Copper Place Global Capital, LLC ("Copper Place") as the new interim investment adviser to R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (the "Fund"). The Fund's name will be changed to the Copper Place Global Dividend Growth ETF but will retain ticker "GDVD".

GDVD's three equally important investment goals remain the same. First, is to provide an annual dividend yield that exceeds the average of the most followed market indices around the world. Second, the investment process emphasizes investing in businesses that have the ability and willingness to grow their dividends. Therefore, the managers of the fund expect the dividends to grow annually on average. Third, the investment team utilizes a rigorous comprehensive value investment process to seek companies that can meet their admittedly high bar to build the portfolios one company at a time. Finally, with the help of an internally developed and proprietary model the investment team systematically monitors, ranks, and compares thousands of companies around the world.

Above all the most important element is that the investment team remains the same, which consists of Cliff Remily, CFA and Trip Brannen, CFA. Cliff, who has been the lead portfolio manager for GDVD since its original launch with Principal Global Investors in 2017, says "We are excited to start this new chapter with Copper Place and look forward to delivering our time-tested strategy of focusing on what we believe are the three most important aspects of investing over the long run. Our globally diversified strategy focuses on finding quality companies with growing dividends, achieving a higher yield than our benchmark, and capturing long-term capital appreciation." For more information on GDVD please visit R3ETFs.com.

SOURCE Copper Place Global Capital, LLC