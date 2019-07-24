Copper Positioned in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , leading provider of CRM for G Suite, today announced its inaugural recognition by Gartner in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation. We believe this recognition represents further validation of Copper's different approach to legacy software and proves that its native integrations within G Suite are designed for the modern workforce.

Copper is the first CRM built for managing any type of relationship across the business -- from finance to marketing and sales -- without ever having to leave your inbox. Copper has been a CRM partner with Google since the early days of its Chrome extension in 2014. Since the beginning, Copper has integrated with all of Google's tools including Docs, Sheets, Gmail and Hangouts so employees can work smarter and more efficiently. In addition, Copper made the move to GCP earlier this year to improve the company's scalability, reliability, security and overall experience for customers, while providing the company with more control over its infrastructure. By leveraging AI and its deep Google partnerships, Copper is able to deliver an innovative and easy-to-use CRM tool that works for all.

"At Copper, we believe we're rewriting what it means to be a CRM company," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Copper. "Ninety percent of our functionality is accessible directly in Gmail and the rest is just one click away. We think we're meeting people where they already work with tools they're already familiar with. We further believe that the next generation of business apps will intelligently run behind the scenes - giving sales, marketing, creatives, finance, IT and others the functionality of stand-alone software in the comfort of the productivity tools they use every day, and we're excited because we know we're leading the way."

Unlike most enterprise software today, Copper puts the power directly in employees' hands by supplying them with the tools they need for collaboration and success. Copper provides a single view into a relationship status and works in the background of tasks so workflows are never interrupted, making business decisions bulletproof. It supports a wide range of integrations -- QuickBooks, Xero and DocuSign -- that allow users to share relationship data from customers, partners, vendors and investments, directly within the Gmail extension.



"At Vote.org, we are committed to using the best technology to simplify political engagement and increase voter turnout," said Magdalen Sangiolo, Programs Manager at Vote.org. "That includes managing our processes internally with the most efficient systems on the market. Copper has been a game-changer for our team. The platform's native integration with G Suite and ability to work seamlessly behind the scenes enable us to stay on top of critical fundraising opportunities and partnerships that ultimately help us reach more voters and strengthen American democracy."

According to the Gartner report, "The SFA market grew 12.8 percent to an estimated $6.9 billion in 2018. Vendors improved AI for data capture, predictive analytics and relationship intelligence in the past year. Our evaluation of 19 vendors helps application leaders choose the solution that best meets their sales execution requirements." Gartner evaluated the 19 sales force automation vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Companies and users can try Copper free of charge for 14 days, and its pricing options can be found here .

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, Theodore Travis et al., 26 June 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Copper

Recommended CRM for G Suite, Copper is the only CRM that works from your inbox with a seamless integration with G Suite. Copper arms its users with collaboration tools and provides a user-friendly experience to help teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. It is used across teams, from finance to marketing and sales, and automates tasks and statuses for today's digital-first employees at small-to-medium size companies. Copper services more than 12,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised $100M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com.

