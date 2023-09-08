Copper Products Market to increase by USD 59.34 billion between 2022 to 2027, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Aurubis AG, Aviva Metals Inc., among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper products market size is expected to grow by USD 59.34 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing communication and electrical and electronics industries are notably driving the copper products market. However, factors such as fluctuations in copper prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Building and construction, Electrical and electronic products, Industrial machinery, Transportation, and Others), Product (Copper wire, Copper pipes and tubes, Copper foil, Copper sheet, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the copper products market, including Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Aurubis AG, Aviva Metals Inc., Baroda Extrusion Ltd., Bhagyanagar India Ltd., Gupta Metal Industries, Hindustan Copper Ltd., Indian Copper, Indigo Metalloys Pvt. Ltd., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KME Germany GmbH, Kobe Steel Ltd., Liljedahl Group AB, Madhav Copper Ltd., Mehta Tubes LTD., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Nexans SA, RAJSHREE METALS, Rio Tinto Ltd., and Shanghai Metal Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Products Market 2023-2027

Copper Products Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers copper products under the brand Hindalco.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Copper Products Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The market share growth by the builders and construction segment is significant during the forecast period. Residential and commercial building structures use copper products such as copper wire for electrical wiring, owing to their high strength, efficiency, and performance. Additionally, the growing number of electrification activities in tunnels and bridges has increased the demand for copper products. Furthermore, factors such as the augmenting number of government initiatives, the rising number of residential projects in countries, and the focus on the development of public infrastructure will drive the growth of the global construction industry. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the builders and construction segment of the copper products market during the forecast period.

Other segments include products (copper wire, copper pipes and tubes, copper foil, copper sheet, and others)

Geography

APAC will contribute 69% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as industrialization, urbanization, infrastructure development, and the growing electrical and electronics sector. Furthermore, the region constitutes the world's largest consumer and producer of copper. Factors like the growing population, expanding urbanization, and infrastructure development initiatives of the country give rise to the necessity of copper wire in construction projects, electrical wiring, power transmission, and telecommunication. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the regional copper products market in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Copper Products Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist copper products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the copper products market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of copper products market companies

Copper Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Aurubis AG, Aviva Metals Inc., Baroda Extrusion Ltd., Bhagyanagar India Ltd., Gupta Metal Industries, Hindustan Copper Ltd., Indian Copper , Indigo Metalloys Pvt. Ltd., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KME Germany GmbH, Kobe Steel Ltd., Liljedahl Group AB, Madhav Copper Ltd., Mehta Tubes LTD., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Nexans SA, RAJSHREE METALS, Rio Tinto Ltd., and Shanghai Metal Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

