Copper Ranked Number #42 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , the leading provider of CRM for G Suite, today announced its recognition on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a list of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Copper grew 3,085% during this period and ranked #42 in North America and #6 in the Bay Area.

"This industry recognition illustrates the impact we've had so far on enabling small businesses and teams to grow and thrive in building meaningful relationships," said Dennis Fois CEO of Copper. "We're just at the beginning of our journey, and with the power of Google behind us, we have the ability to deliver even more personalized customer experiences, improve team productivity and grow small businesses' customer bases even further."

Copper is reinventing the CRM industry by building software for people, not process. By removing manual data entry and meeting users in a place where they already work, workflows remain uninterrupted and teams can focus on collaboration. This recognition comes on the heels of momentum Copper has seen over the past year, including:

Being named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list : The company ranked 115 this year , a testament to the path it's paving across the industry for businesses to build long-lasting customer relationships.

: The company , a testament to the path it's paving across the industry for businesses to build long-lasting customer relationships. A deepened partnership with Google Cloud : Earlier this year, Copper announced an enhanced partnership with Google that enables rich new offerings, functionality and recommendations in emails, documents and calendars via G Suite Add-ons.

: Earlier this year, that enables rich new offerings, functionality and recommendations in emails, documents and calendars via G Suite Add-ons. An expanded footprint in Toronto : Copper opened an office in Toronto and tapped into the area's impressive talent pool to grow its sales, support and engineering teams and create proximity to better serve its growing East Coast and European customer base.

: Copper and tapped into the area's impressive talent pool to grow its sales, support and engineering teams and create proximity to better serve its growing East Coast and European customer base. Achieving YoY growth in the agency sector: The company announced it is now the number one CRM for agencies ; Copper accounts for today's increasingly mobile and digital agency workforce by enabling them to operate and manage relationships directly within G Suite.

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

About Copper

Copper is the CRM that works for you. Recommended by Google, it's the leading CRM for G Suite. Copper CRM puts the productivity of its users first by providing a seamless integration with G Suite, a beautiful user experience, and by helping teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. Copper services more than 12,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco with over 200 employees, the company has raised $87M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Ventures and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com .

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

