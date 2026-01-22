Copper River Family of Companies Announces Acquisition of The Prospective Group, Expanding High‑Value Federal IT Capabilities

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Copper River Family of Companies, a Native Alaska‑owned organization, today announced the acquisition of The Prospective Group (TPG), a Washington, D.C.–based IT and mission‑services contractor known for delivering high‑consequence technology, cybersecurity, analytics, and program support solutions to federal agencies.

This acquisition expands Copper River's technical depth, broadens its federal customer base, and integrates a workforce with specialized expertise in secure enterprise modernization, advanced data operations, and mission‑aligned program delivery.

"TPG brings differentiated technical talent and a proven track record supporting some of the federal government's most complex and sensitive missions, which align perfectly with Copper River's mission and growth strategy," said Kevin McLaughlin, CEO of Copper River. "Their people, culture and capabilities significantly accelerate our ability to deliver scalable, high‑impact solutions to agencies that demand precision, agility, and innovation."

Copper River was advised on the transaction by Rock Hall Partners, a premier mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in the federal government contracting market. TPG was advised by Agreeance and StrataGC.

For more than 15 years, TPG has delivered results for federal agencies by deploying teams of high‑clearance technologists, cybersecurity specialists, cloud engineers, data analysts, and program managers who excel in secure, fast‑paced environments. Their work spans:

Enterprise IT modernization and cloud transformation

Cybersecurity engineering and defensive cyber operations

Advanced analytics and data integration

Mission‑critical program and portfolio management

Human capital, health, and regulatory program support

TPG is recognized for its technical rigor, customer‑first delivery model, and highly specialized personnel, whose expertise directly strengthens Copper River's mission‑driven service offerings.

A Combined Strength Built on Complementary Capabilities

TPG's leadership and workforce will join the Copper River Family of Companies, enabling Copper River to serve a broader set of federal missions with greater capability, capacity, and depth of subject‑matter expertise.

"Joining Copper River is an exciting next step for our team and our customers," said Paul Converti, President of The Prospective Group. "TPG's success has always been rooted in the strength of our people — experts who bring deep mission understanding, technical excellence, and unwavering commitment to customer outcomes. By combining forces with Copper River, we're able to scale those strengths even further, delivering greater value to federal agencies and expanding opportunities for our workforce."

About Copper River Family of Companies

Copper River is a Native Alaska‑owned family of companies specializing in federal government contracting and technology solutions. As a participant in the SBA 8(a) program, Copper River provides IT modernization, cybersecurity, cloud services, and strategic consulting to government agencies and other organizations. The company also delivers solutions in construction management, healthcare, maritime operations, and digital transformation.

Learn more at www.copperrivermc.com

About The Prospective Group

The Prospective Group is a Washington, D.C.–based IT and mission‑services contractor delivering secure, scalable technology and consulting solutions to federal government clients, including IT modernization, cybersecurity, data analytics, and mission support.

Learn more at https://theprospectivegroup.com

Media Contact:

Heather Hanks

Director of Marketing

Copper River Family of Companies

[email protected]

SOURCE Copper River Family of Companies