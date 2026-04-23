Copper Run Marks 18 Years as Middle-Market M&A Enters a New Era of Complexity

Record performance reflects growing demand for creative deal structuring and experienced advisory amid shifting market dynamics

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle-market M&A activity is holding steady in 2026, despite buyers and sellers navigating wider valuation gaps, extended timelines and more structured negotiations than in previous cycles due to financing costs and macro uncertainty.

Recent findings from Deloitte underscore the trend: in its 2026 M&A Trends Survey, 29% of executives cited uncertain market conditions as the leading challenge to completing deals, reflecting a more complex and selective transaction environment.

Copper Run Founder & CEO Andy Hays

That shift is playing out in real time at Copper Run, celebrating its 18th year in business coming off a record 42 transaction total in 2025.

"Capital is available and deals are closing, but they are not easy to get done," Copper Run Founder & CEO Andy Hays explained. "We have to rely on creative structuring, transparency and clear alignment between parties."

More Deals Require Creative Structuring

Earnouts, contingent payments and other mechanisms are becoming more common as buyers and sellers work to bridge pricing expectations. Transactions are also taking longer to close, with more rigorous diligence and tighter financing conditions shaping outcomes.

Copper Run said a growing share of its 2025 transactions required tailored structures and hands-on guidance through extended negotiations. If interested in learning more about growth through acquisition or preparing for the sale of a business, contact us or email [email protected].

Execution Risk Is Rising

While capital remains available and buyer interest persists, execution risk has increased. More participants are competing for deals, but with greater scrutiny around performance, forecasting and downside protection.

In this environment, firms with experience across multiple market cycles are increasingly relied upon to anticipate challenges early and maintain deal momentum.

Preparation and Alignment Are Critical

The firm is also seeing a shift in how transactions are prepared. Sellers are engaging advisors earlier, and buyers are conducting deeper diligence, making early alignment more important to avoiding delays later in the process.

Copper Run has responded by working more closely with clients ahead of formal sale processes, focusing on positioning, expectation setting and transaction readiness.

Looking Ahead

Despite ongoing uncertainty, demand for middle-market transactions remains high, driven by business owners seeking liquidity, growth capital and strategic partnerships.

"The fundamentals are still strong, but the playbook has changed," Hays added. "It's about preparation, adaptability and having the right strategy to get a deal done. We have confidence in different market conditions because we have helped so many clients weather so many different storms."

About Copper Run

Copper Run is a middle-market investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services since 2008. The firm has closed over 250 buy-side, sell-side and strategic transactions, focusing on deals valued between $10M to $250M. Copper Run has a national footprint and over 40 deal professionals, dedicated researchers and outreach specialists.

SOURCE Copper Run