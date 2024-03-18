Copper State Credit Union Takes One Platform Approach with Jack Henry

Technology infrastructure will help credit union reach business goals and better support mission

MONETT, Mo., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JHKY) announced today that Copper State Credit Union will leverage the company's single technology platform to boost internal efficiencies and improve experiences.

Copper State Credit Union formed in 2020 from the merger of Canyon State Credit Union and Deer Valley Credit Union. Following the merger, the credit union managed multiple products across several different technology providers. This prompted the team to reevaluate their strategy and select Jack Henry as their enterprise technology provider. Jack Henry's open infrastructure will automate and streamline operations, as well as integrate and optimize offerings.

"Jack Henry's single platform approach allows us to consolidate our existing relationships into one organization with the option to tap into a vast ecosystem of fintech services," said Robb Scott, President/CEO of Copper State Credit Union. "This enables us to continue to be innovative in our markets while remaining committed to delivering an exceptional member experience."

Copper State Credit Union understands the importance of providing a convenient and simple digital experience for members. Their new digital banking platform will give members a complete view of all their finances in a single place. Part of this experience will include the ability to open new accounts and debit cards, manage credit scores, and receive instant payments. And, modern fraud and financial crimes prevention and detection solutions will protect members' data and monitor transactional behavior.

"Our all-in strategy with Jack Henry ensures our members receive the connected services and resources they need to achieve financial prosperity and empowerment," Scott continued. "The relationship frees up our internal resources to focus on finding ways to improve the financial lives of member-families within our community."

Shanon McLachlan, president of Credit Union Solutions at Jack Henry, commented, "The beauty of our technology is the optionality and flexibility. Credit unions can choose to be in all-in with us like Copper State Credit Union or start by investing in their technology future one step at a time. Regardless, we continue to provide the support and services they need to help their members succeed."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.