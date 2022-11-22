Copper Sulfate Market size to grow by USD 80.56 MT; Diversified metals and mining market identified as parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Copper Sulfate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by 80.56 MT, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global copper sulfate market as a part of the global diversified metals and mining market within the global materials market. The parent global diversified metals and mining market covers companies engaged in the production or extraction of metals and minerals such as non-ferrous metals (except bauxite), salt and borate, phosphate rock, and diversified metal mining operations. Non-ferrous metals mainly include lead, nickel, tin, titanium, zinc, cobalt, mercury, tungsten, beryllium, bismuth, cerium, cadmium, niobium, indium, gallium, germanium, lithium, selenium, tantalum, tellurium, vanadium, and zirconium. Get more insights into the parent market. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper sulfate Market 2022-2026

Copper sulfate Market 2022-2026: Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the copper sulfate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Factors such as Growth in the copper market, Growth of the agricultural industry, and Increasing investment in the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Copper sulfate Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Agriculture



Chemical



Others

The agriculture sector is the largest application segment of the global copper sulfate market. Copper sulfate forms the basis for manufacturing agricultural fungicides such as Bordeaux and Burgundy mixtures, which are used on farms. It is used as an algicide and molluscicide as well. It is used as a fungicide for fighting many plagues. Copper sulfate treats copper deficiency in the soil. Copper sulfate is used for fattening pigs and broiler chickens and treats copper deficiency in animals. Globally, the increasing number of agricultural activities will fuel the consumption of copper sulfate during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

46% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The region leads the global copper sulfate market in terms of demand, innovation, and product development. The copper sulfate market in APAC is primarily driven by the agriculture and chemical segments. The growth of the construction, agriculture, and textile industries in APAC drives the copper sulfate market in the region. Identify potential segments and regions in the market. Buy Now!

Copper sulfate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist copper sulfate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the copper sulfate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the copper sulfate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of copper sulfate market vendors

Copper Sulfate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 80.56 MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Australia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegion Corp, BAKIRSULFAT AS, Beneut Enterprise Co. Ltd., Blue Line Corp., Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co. Ltd., ENEOS Holdings Inc, Highnic Group, JL Chemtonic Co. Ltd., Kimleigh Chemicals SA Pty Ltd, Laiwu Iron and Steel Group Xintai Copper Co. Ltd., Mani Agro Industries, Nakoda Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Noah Chemicals INC., Old Bridge Chemicals Inc., SAGAN AG, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Univertical LLC, Wego Chemical Group Inc., and Merck KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

