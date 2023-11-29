Copper Sulfate Market size to increase by USD 369.15 million between 2022 to 2027, Aegion Corp, ALCONIX CORP, BAKIRSULFAT AS and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

29 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper sulfate market size is expected to grow by USD 369.15 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growth in the copper market is notably driving the copper sulfate market. However, factors such as the increasing number of substitutes for copper sulfate may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Agriculture, Chemical, and Others ), Type (Pentahydrate, Anhydrous, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the copper sulfate market, including  Aegion Corp, ALCONIX CORP, BAKIRSULFAT AS, Blue Line Corp., Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co. Ltd., Destiny Chemicals, Global Calcium Pvt. Ltd., GUJARAT AKSHA FERTILIZER COMPANY, Hemadri Chemicals, Highnic Group, JL Chemtonic Co. Ltd., Laiwu Iron and Steel Group Xintai Copper Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nakoda Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Old Bridge Chemicals Inc., SAGAN AG, Sulfozyme Agro India Private Limited., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Uma Chemicals, and Wego Chemical Group Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper sulfate Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper sulfate Market 2023-2027

Copper Sulfate Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aegion Corp: The company offers copper sulfate namely copper sulfate crystals. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Copper Sulfate Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • The agriculture sector is the largest application segment of the global copper sulfate market. Copper sulfate forms the basis for manufacturing agricultural fungicides such as Bordeaux and Burgundy mixtures, which are used on farms. It is used as an algicide and molluscicide as well. It is used as a fungicide for fighting many plagues. Copper sulfate treats copper deficiency in the soil. Copper sulfate is used for fattening pigs and broiler chickens and treats copper deficiency in animals. Globally, the increasing number of agricultural activities will fuel the consumption of copper sulfate during the forecast period.
  • Other segments include Type (Pentahydrate, Anhydrous, and Others).

Geography 

  • 45% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The region leads the global copper sulfate market in terms of demand, innovation, and product development. The copper sulfate market in APAC is primarily driven by the agriculture and chemical segments.  The growth of the construction, agriculture, and textile industries in APAC drives the copper sulfate market in the region.
  • Other regions include North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Copper Sulfate Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist copper sulfate market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the copper sulfate market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the copper sulfate market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of copper sulfate market companies

Related Reports:

The copper market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027 with the market size forecast to increase by USD 57.8 billion. 

The copper alloy wire market share is expected to increase by USD 18.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Aluminum Die Casting Market size to increase by USD 36.59 billion between 2022 to 2027, Alcast Technologies Ltd., Aludyne Inc., Amsted Industries Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

Aluminum Die Casting Market size to increase by USD 36.59 billion between 2022 to 2027, Alcast Technologies Ltd., Aludyne Inc., Amsted Industries Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

The aluminum die casting market size is expected to grow by USD 36.59 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
Floor Scrubber Battery Market size to increase by USD 141.19 million between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

Floor Scrubber Battery Market size to increase by USD 141.19 million between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

The floor scrubber battery market size is expected to grow by USD 141.19 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.