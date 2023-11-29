Copper Sulfate Market size to increase by USD 369.15 million between 2022 to 2027, Aegion Corp, ALCONIX CORP, BAKIRSULFAT AS and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper sulfate market size is expected to grow by USD 369.15 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growth in the copper market is notably driving the copper sulfate market. However, factors such as the increasing number of substitutes for copper sulfate may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Agriculture, Chemical, and Others ), Type (Pentahydrate, Anhydrous, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the copper sulfate market, including Aegion Corp, ALCONIX CORP, BAKIRSULFAT AS, Blue Line Corp., Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co. Ltd., Destiny Chemicals, Global Calcium Pvt. Ltd., GUJARAT AKSHA FERTILIZER COMPANY, Hemadri Chemicals, Highnic Group, JL Chemtonic Co. Ltd., Laiwu Iron and Steel Group Xintai Copper Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nakoda Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Old Bridge Chemicals Inc., SAGAN AG, Sulfozyme Agro India Private Limited., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Uma Chemicals, and Wego Chemical Group Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper sulfate Market 2023-2027

Copper Sulfate Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aegion Corp: The company offers copper sulfate namely copper sulfate crystals. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Copper Sulfate Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The agriculture sector is the largest application segment of the global copper sulfate market. Copper sulfate forms the basis for manufacturing agricultural fungicides such as Bordeaux and Burgundy mixtures, which are used on farms. It is used as an algicide and molluscicide as well. It is used as a fungicide for fighting many plagues. Copper sulfate treats copper deficiency in the soil. Copper sulfate is used for fattening pigs and broiler chickens and treats copper deficiency in animals. Globally, the increasing number of agricultural activities will fuel the consumption of copper sulfate during the forecast period.

Geography

45% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The region leads the global copper sulfate market in terms of demand, innovation, and product development. The copper sulfate market in APAC is primarily driven by the agriculture and chemical segments. The growth of the construction, agriculture, and textile industries in APAC drives the copper sulfate market in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Copper Sulfate Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist copper sulfate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the copper sulfate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the copper sulfate market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of copper sulfate market companies

