Copper, the CRM for G Suite, Expands International Footprint, Opens Office in Canada

New office will expand sales, support and engineering teams and drive local customer success

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper, the leading provider of CRM for G Suite, today announced its expanding operations to Toronto, Canada. With the new local team presence and office, Copper will tap into the area's impressive talent pool to grow its sales, support and engineering teams and create proximity to better serve its growing East Coast and European customer base. Copper is the go-to CRM solution for SMBs, built for the age of collaboration, and the company serves over 10,000 customers around the world.

Toronto has quickly become Canada's tech and innovation hub. In recent years, Canada's technology sector was responsible for $117 billion of the country's economic output, and Toronto itself is home to more than 450,000 full-time students, which Copper will look to tap in the future.

"This expansion into Canada illustrates Copper's continued, accelerated growth trajectory," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Copper. "In Canada, we'll be hyper-focused on building a skilled, educated workforce, retaining and recruiting more diverse talent for our growing team. Canada's 2017 budget included an 'Innovation and Skills Plan' and we're looking forward to contributing to that, as well as to the country's overall innovation and economic success."

Copper takes a different approach to legacy software and its native integrations within G Suite are designed for today's modern teams. It's the first CRM built for managing any and all types of relationships across the business and it reduces the need for dedicated administrative resources by enabling direct collaboration among team members. Copper has been a CRM partner with Google since the early days of its Chrome extension in 2014, and now integrates with all of Google's tools including Docs, Sheets, Gmail and Hangouts.

"By locating ourselves in Toronto and hiring locally, we're building on our strong culture with the incredible talent Toronto has to offer. We look forward to settling in and deepening our roots in Canada," said Charles Ashworth, Copper's Chief People Officer.

Unlike most enterprise software today, Copper puts the power directly in employees' hands by supplying them with the tools they need for collaboration and success. With Copper, users can better manage customer and other business relationships by accessing full-featured CRM applications directly inside the productivity tools—like Gmail—that they use every day. Companies and users can try Copper free of charge for 14 days and its pricing options can be found here .

